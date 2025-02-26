Nye County Treasurer’s Trust live auction registration begins March 10

Registration and $500 deposit must be submitted before the auction day as there will be no same-day registration.

The Nye County Treasurer’s Office announces the annual Nye County Treasurer’s Trust Live Auction is scheduled for Friday, March 21, starting at 9 a.m.

The auction will be held in the County Commission Chambers in Pahrump, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, and in Tonopah, at 101 Radar Road.

Doors open at 8 a.m. Capacity will be limited to Pahrump’s first 100 registered bidders and 25 registered bidders in Tonopah.

The current property list includes 110 parcels, all in Pahrump, however the list is subject to change, so visit nyecountynv.gov/257/Information-on-Next-Auction for complete information and updates.

Deposits will be accepted beginning March 10 at 8 a.m. until noon on March 20. There will be no same-day registration.

A $500 deposit must be made at the treasurer’s office in Tonopah and Pahrump in the form of certified funds: cashier’s checks, money orders or cash.

If you are a successful bidder, your deposit will be applied to the purchase price. If you are unsuccessful, your deposit will be returned by mail within seven business days of the auction.

Registration must be completed before the auction day and accompanied by the bidder.

Please note, this year, bid increments will be increased by $100 up to $5,000. After that, the increase will be in $500 increments to $50,000, then increments of $1,000 to $100,000, and then $5,000 thereafter.

Call 775-482-8148 with any questions related to this tax sale.

Nye County Treasurer's Trust Live Auction

■ Friday, March 21, starting at 9 a.m.

■ Pahrump: 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive

■ Tonopah: 101 Radar Road

■ Capacity: Pahrump's first 100 registered bidders and 25 registered bidders in Tonopah.

■ Deposits accepted: March 10 at 8 a.m. until noon on March 20. No same-day registration.