Nye County Valor Quilters continue mission to cover veterans with love

The Nye County Valor Quilters are continuing on in the mission of wrapping current and former military service members in comforting, healing Quilts of Valor and as of the organization’s most recent presentation ceremony, nearly 500 of these special quilts have been awarded to Nye County residents who gave their service to America.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Veteran Dennis Eggert, surrounded by smiling members of the Nye County Valor Quilters, addresses the audience after being draped in his comforting and cozy Quilt of Valor.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Area veteran Thaddeus Bolinger stands before his brand new Quilt of Valor in front of a large audience attending the June 29 presentation ceremony hosted by the Nye County Valor Quilters.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the local Civil Air Patrol took part in the Nye County Valor Quilters most recent presentation ceremony, with veteran Collin Donahue pictured in front of his one-of-a-kind Quilt of Valor.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Valor Quilters is a nonprofit organization that depends on donations and fundraisers, with items such as the fabric bags shown sold throughout the year to help generate funds.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In celebration of the Fourth of July holiday, the Nye County Valor Quilters added decorations such as this to its most recent Quilts of Valor presentation ceremony.

Held on June 29 inside the Valley Conference Center in Pahrump, the Quilts of Valor presentation ceremony included a total of 28 veterans and service members, each of whom was honored with their very own unique quilt, made by the loving hands of the Nye County Valor Quilters members.

As always, the event was well attended with veterans and their friends, family and supporters packing the venue to share in the moment. Nye County Valor Quilters Group Leader Elba Rocha welcomed the audience, after which members of the Civil Air Patrol Color Guard posted the colors and singer Kittra Warren serenaded the crowd with patriotic song.

Before the presentation ceremony itself, Rocha took a moment to bring recognition to the members of the Nye County Valor Quilters, who make what the organization does possible with their hard work and dedication.

“Thank you, ladies. Without you, this would not happen,” Rocha said as applause resounded through the room.

Turning to the history and purpose of the nationwide Quilts of Valor organization as a whole, Rocha continued, “Our mission presently is to include every military service member and veteran touched by war… Since 2003 up to yesterday, 221,785 quilts were awarded nationwide. Our local group, Nye County Valor Quilters… started in January 2016. Today we have 52 members and after this ceremony, in our first three years we will have awarded 489 to our local veterans and we cover the entire county.”

Each of the one-of-a-kind quilts comes with a label attached detailing the names of who participated in creating the quilt, along with care instructions because, as Rocha reminded the veterans, the quilts were made to be used, not simply put away to prevent them from becoming dirty.

Veterans of Air Force honored that morning included Marcelino Martinez, George McCormick, Edward Morrissey, Diana Stageman and Floyd Thornton.

Marcus McAnally and Jose Telles were presented with quilts for their service in the Marine Corps.

McAnally was also honored for his service in the Navy, as were veterans Ralph Alcantar, Ronald Becker, Joseph Dasis, Joseph Galeskas, Vern Hee, Dennis Hewes, John Hix, Karl Holtwick, Robert Peters, Frederick Smith, Eyrll Snow and Jerry Walker.

Those bestowed with Quilts of Valor for their service in the Army included Thaddeus Bolinger, Collin Donahue, Dennis Eggert, George Entwistle, Dewey McKinley, Robert Rogers, Stephen Smith, Matthew Swift and Robert M. Taylor.

The Nye County Valor Quilters is a nonprofit organization and as such, donations are a key part of the group’s operation. Anyone interested in contributing financially may make checks out to Nye County Valor Quilters and mail them to P.O. Box 3632, Pahrump, NV, 89041.

For those desiring to submit an application for a Nye County veteran to receive a quilt of valor or to learn more about the organization visit www.ncvq.org

