Nye County Valor Quilters continue mission to cover veterans with love

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 5, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Nye County Valor Quilters are continuing on in the mission of wrapping current and former military service members in comforting, healing Quilts of Valor and as of the organization’s most recent presentation ceremony, nearly 500 of these special quilts have been awarded to Nye County residents who gave their service to America.

Held on June 29 inside the Valley Conference Center in Pahrump, the Quilts of Valor presentation ceremony included a total of 28 veterans and service members, each of whom was honored with their very own unique quilt, made by the loving hands of the Nye County Valor Quilters members.

As always, the event was well attended with veterans and their friends, family and supporters packing the venue to share in the moment. Nye County Valor Quilters Group Leader Elba Rocha welcomed the audience, after which members of the Civil Air Patrol Color Guard posted the colors and singer Kittra Warren serenaded the crowd with patriotic song.

Before the presentation ceremony itself, Rocha took a moment to bring recognition to the members of the Nye County Valor Quilters, who make what the organization does possible with their hard work and dedication.

“Thank you, ladies. Without you, this would not happen,” Rocha said as applause resounded through the room.

Turning to the history and purpose of the nationwide Quilts of Valor organization as a whole, Rocha continued, “Our mission presently is to include every military service member and veteran touched by war… Since 2003 up to yesterday, 221,785 quilts were awarded nationwide. Our local group, Nye County Valor Quilters… started in January 2016. Today we have 52 members and after this ceremony, in our first three years we will have awarded 489 to our local veterans and we cover the entire county.”

Each of the one-of-a-kind quilts comes with a label attached detailing the names of who participated in creating the quilt, along with care instructions because, as Rocha reminded the veterans, the quilts were made to be used, not simply put away to prevent them from becoming dirty.

Veterans of Air Force honored that morning included Marcelino Martinez, George McCormick, Edward Morrissey, Diana Stageman and Floyd Thornton.

Marcus McAnally and Jose Telles were presented with quilts for their service in the Marine Corps.

McAnally was also honored for his service in the Navy, as were veterans Ralph Alcantar, Ronald Becker, Joseph Dasis, Joseph Galeskas, Vern Hee, Dennis Hewes, John Hix, Karl Holtwick, Robert Peters, Frederick Smith, Eyrll Snow and Jerry Walker.

Those bestowed with Quilts of Valor for their service in the Army included Thaddeus Bolinger, Collin Donahue, Dennis Eggert, George Entwistle, Dewey McKinley, Robert Rogers, Stephen Smith, Matthew Swift and Robert M. Taylor.

The Nye County Valor Quilters is a nonprofit organization and as such, donations are a key part of the group’s operation. Anyone interested in contributing financially may make checks out to Nye County Valor Quilters and mail them to P.O. Box 3632, Pahrump, NV, 89041.

For those desiring to submit an application for a Nye County veteran to receive a quilt of valor or to learn more about the organization visit www.ncvq.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Powerful 7.1 earthquake shakes Pahrump
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Southern California Friday night, shaking Pahrump and cutting power to an estimated 3,000 VEA customers.

Pahrump Toastmasters to host Open House
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For many people, the thought of standing before a large crowd and speaking is utterly terrifying, one that evokes sweaty palms, butterflies in the stomach and in some cases, near panic. Even taking the lead in speaking to small groups or conducting effective one-on-one conversations can pose a challenge to certain individuals.

Nye commissioner Blundo talks budget, roads, Yucca Mountain
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo hosted his second quarterly town hall meeting last week, inviting the community to attend for an evening of discussion regarding subjects of interest to the county’s residents and government.

Several Nye County winners in statewide Cinderella pageant
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County had several winners in the 2019-20 Nevada State Cinderella Youth Development Scholarship Program and Pageant state competition in Las Vegas.

California Lottery

Because of early deadlines, the results of the Super Lotto drawing on Wednesday night were not available.

New law opens door to solar energy for more Nevada families
By Bailey Schulz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a solar access bill Tuesday that directs NV Energy to develop between three and 10 solar access programs for low-income customers, residential customers who can’t install rooftop solar and disadvantaged businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Death Valley National Park: Record of decision issued for plan
Staff Report

The National Park Service announces the availability of the record of decision for the Saline Valley Warm Springs management plan and environmental impact statement, Death Valley National Park announced.

Former Nye school district principal files complaint against the school district
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Jennifer Ehrheart, former principal of Pahrump Valley High School, filed a complaint against the Nye County School District in the spring of 2019 over allegations that several employees in the district, including Nye County School District Superintendent Dale Norton, had discriminated against her based on gender, age and physical disability.