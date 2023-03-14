49°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Nye County’s 5.7% jobless rate among highest in state

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
March 14, 2023 - 11:49 am
 
Updated March 15, 2023 - 8:48 am
Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation
Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation

The unemployment rate in Nye County has inched up .1 percent to 5.7 percent, according to the latest data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Nye County posted has one of the worst unemployment figures in the state for the past several months. About 985 workers here remain unemployed, according to the latest figures.

The lowest unemployment rate is in Lander County at 3.8%; Lyon County had the highest rate at 6.7%.

But overall, Nevada has surpassed more than 1.5 million jobs, according to new data from NDETR, which shows the state has largely recovered any positions lost during the pandemic.

“This report shows Nevada has recovered from the Covid recession and is continuing to add jobs at a brisk pace,” said David Schmidt, chief economist for DETR. “Except for the leisure and hospitality industry, every sector of our economy employs more people than before the pandemic, and every single industry is showing growth over the past year. Our unemployment rate is high as is the total number of job openings in the state, reflecting an ongoing tight labor market.”

Employment in Las Vegas has increased by 4,000 jobs (0.4%) since December. The city has gained 62,600 jobs (6.0%) since January 2022, the report shows. About 5.5% of the workforce is unemployed, the new data shows.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Pahrump’s Heidi Fleiss recalls ups and downs with actor Tom Sizemore
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Actor Tom Sizemore died on March 3, after suffering a stroke weeks earlier. He starred in Natural Born Killers, Saving Private Ryan and other blockbuster films. Sizemore served 8 months for abusing the former ‘Hollywood Madam.’ Fleiss reflects on their time together.

Pahrump casinos paid out $1.6M in jackpots last month
Pahrump casinos paid out $1.6M in jackpots last month
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A lucky local playing at the Pahrump Nugget took home the biggest win of the month when he hit a royal flush and won $20,000 on a $5 bet playing video poker on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2019 shows two youngsters with the East ...
Pahrump Holiday Task Force gearing up for Community Easter Picnic
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force has just one mission, that of bringing the community together for holiday celebrations throughout the year, and with Easter less than a month away, the nonprofit group is gearing up for its next big shindig.

Zillow Residents of Nevada who'd like to purchase their own home in Nye County have the opportu ...
BUY IN NYE: 61-year-old woman is first to become homeowner through rural housing program
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The program is geared toward first-time homebuyers, or those who have not purchased at home in the last three years and provides up to $16,000 in down payment assistance to finance the purchase of single-family units, townhomes, condos and manufactured homes. The minimum credit score for the program starts at 640.

4-year-old found at intersection nearly naked and running
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump parents of the child have been charged with child abuse and neglect. Deputies say they contacted a social worker to investigate and found conditions in the boy’s home unsuitable for him and the seven other kids who lived there.