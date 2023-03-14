Nye County’s 5.7% jobless rate among highest in state

About 985 Nye County workers remain unemployed, according to the latest workforce figures, which show Nevada has overall surpassed 1.5 million jobs and has largely recovererd any positions that it lost during the pandemic.

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation

The unemployment rate in Nye County has inched up .1 percent to 5.7 percent, according to the latest data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Nye County posted has one of the worst unemployment figures in the state for the past several months. About 985 workers here remain unemployed, according to the latest figures.

The lowest unemployment rate is in Lander County at 3.8%; Lyon County had the highest rate at 6.7%.

But overall, Nevada has surpassed more than 1.5 million jobs, according to new data from NDETR, which shows the state has largely recovered any positions lost during the pandemic.

“This report shows Nevada has recovered from the Covid recession and is continuing to add jobs at a brisk pace,” said David Schmidt, chief economist for DETR. “Except for the leisure and hospitality industry, every sector of our economy employs more people than before the pandemic, and every single industry is showing growth over the past year. Our unemployment rate is high as is the total number of job openings in the state, reflecting an ongoing tight labor market.”

Employment in Las Vegas has increased by 4,000 jobs (0.4%) since December. The city has gained 62,600 jobs (6.0%) since January 2022, the report shows. About 5.5% of the workforce is unemployed, the new data shows.