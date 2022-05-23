Nye County’s CASA holding Hawaiian vacation raffle

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, nonprofits across the country have been hit hard with reduced funding, but the needs those organizations fulfill have certainly not lessened.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, nonprofits across the country have been hit hard with reduced funding, but the needs those organizations fulfill have certainly not lessened.

In the case of Pioneer Territory CASA, which advocates on behalf of foster youth, its efforts can be life-changing for children who have been abused or neglected, giving them a voice they might not otherwise have during court proceedings.

With dozens of foster youth in Nye and Esmeralda counties counting on CASA, organization officials have been doing all that they can to keep funding flowing into the coffers and the group is now announcing a brand new endeavor that residents will no doubt want to get in on, the Hawaii Raffle.

“As we all are aware, it’s been crazy the last two years. My hope is that we have turned the corner and that craziness is now in our rear-view mirror,” CASA Executive Director Kathie McKenna said. “Due to the country being shut down over the last two years, it has created havoc with CASA’s fundraising efforts, such as the Crab Fest and the Luau. Well, I am happy to announce that they both will be happening in the coming year! So mark your calendars for Sept. 17 for the Luau at the Calvada Eye and Feb. 18, 2023 for Crab Fest at the NyE Communities Coalition.

“In the meantime, we are trying to make up for lost funds due to our lack of fundraising. Therefore, we are excited to announce our Hawaiian vacation raffle,” McKenna stated.

The grand prize is a week-long stay on the beautiful island of Kauai, where the winner will enjoy the ultimate in relaxation at the Ali’i Kai Resort in Princeville. The trip includes use of a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that can sleep up to six guests. In addition, the winner will receive $1,500 in cash which, as McKenna detailed, can be used any way the winner chooses. “Use it for airfare, car rental, Luau tickets, a new bathing suit, you name it!” she said.

As for timing, the scheduling of the trip is wide open.

“You’ll have your choice of weeks to use it, from a Saturday to a Saturday, starting from the date of the drawing through December 2023,” McKenna said.

While the Hawaiian vacation is obviously the biggest prize, there will also be consolations prizes of sorts, with $500 cash going to the second-place winner and a variety of gift baskets to be raffled off as well.

Tickets are $100 each and CASA is limiting ticket sales to just 250, resulting in great odds for those who participate. Participants can purchase as many tickets as they would like to increase their chances of winning. As of Monday, around 70 tickets had already been snapped up so those wishing to take part should hurry to ensure they don’t miss out on the opportunity.

Residents have a variety of ways they can buy their raffle tickets, including contacting the office directly at 775-505-CASA (2272) or emailing casa@pvcasanv.org

Tickets can also be purchased online by visiting www.Facebook.com/ptcasainc and sending a message to the organization or by going to www.PTCASANV.org/donate where payments can be made with a debit or credit card, or through PayPal. “Just make sure you complete the address, phone and email so we can send your tickets, and write in the optional notes ‘Hawaii Raffle’. It’s just that easy! Can’t you see yourself lying in the warm sand and warm breezes of the island of Kauai?”

The Hawaiian vacation raffle drawing will take place via livestream on Monday, July 4 on CASA’s Facebook page.

“I hope everyone will come out and support our wonderful organization. As you know, monies that are raised are used to train volunteers to be advocates for foster children in the court system. We are the child’s voice!” McKenna said.

For more information visit www.PTCASANV.org.

