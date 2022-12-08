51°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye, Esmeralda counties show moderate levels of COVID again

COVID-19 cases in Clark County jump by 50 percent
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
December 8, 2022 - 8:23 am
 
Updated December 8, 2022 - 8:24 am
Maria Mendoza gives a shot to Javier De La Torre of Las Vegas at a COVID-19 vaccination station ...
Maria Mendoza gives a shot to Javier De La Torre of Las Vegas at a COVID-19 vaccination station at Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nye County is showing moderate levels of COVID-19 infections again, according to state data released Wednesday. Neighboring Esmeralda County and Lincoln County are also posting moderate levels of the virus, but new cases of COVID are the worst in Clark County, where they jumped by 50 percent this week, likely due in part to the Thanksgiving holiday, health officials reported. The rest of Nevada’s counties remain at low levels.

Statewide, new cases increased to 324 from 224, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

COVID-19 has risen to moderate levels in Clark County, a designation based on cases and hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Infections are increasing across the country. “In the past week, we’ve started to see the unfortunate and expected rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations nationally after the Thanksgiving holiday,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a media briefing earlier this week.

“This rise in cases and hospitalizations is especially worrisome as we move into the winter months when more people are assembling indoors with less ventilation, and as we approach the holiday season where many are gathering with loved ones across multiple generations,” she said.

COVID-19 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in Clark County, where most patients in the region seek treatment for serious cases, increased to 311 from last week’s 279. Statewide, they increased to 359 from 340. The 14-day average for daily new deaths in both the county and the state remained at one.

About 17 percent of hospital emergency department visits statewide are related to COVID-19 symptoms, according to the Nevada Hospital Association.

“There have been some local increases in cases of severe COVID around the country, likely as a result of Thanksgiving travel and gatherings,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University. “It is anticipated that further holiday get-togethers will provoke similar increases around the country.”

Brian Labus, an assistant professor in UNLV’s School of Public Health, said that despite the large percentage increase, the numbers of new cases remain relatively low.

“It doesn’t look like we’re seeing massive spikes after Thanksgiving. At least not yet,” he said.

More testing for COVID-19 at medical facilities may be driving some of the increase in case numbers, Labus said, as people with a range of respiratory illnesses seek treatment instead of taking a rapid COVID test at home. The results of home tests aren’t reflected in state data.

The early beginning this season for flu and RSV, with COVID-19, have created a “perfect storm for a terrible holiday season,” said Dr. Sandra Fryhofer, chair of the board of trustees of the American Medical Association.

“Over the last few years COVID protective measures also prevented spread of flu and other respiratory infections, but we’re really no longer in that bubble,” she said at the CDC briefing.

Public health authorities continue to urge people to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot as well as an annual flu shot.

“Everyone who has not yet received the updated COVID booster is urged to do so promptly,” Schaffner said. “It is the best holiday gift you can give yourself and for your family and friends.”

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pahrump Valley Times file Jenney Sartin, executive director of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Co ...
Pahrump Valley Chamber leader will aid in Lombardo’s transition to governor
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Chamber Executive Director Jenney Sartin has been appointed by Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo to serve on the incoming administration’s transition team and committees for economic and workforce development.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A new Nye County Diesel Tax of 5-cents per gallon has been p ...
New diesel tax to be decided in January
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last year, Nye County officials broached the idea of instituting a new tax on diesel fuels sale within the county, holding a series of public workshops to gauge the public’s sentiment toward the idea and determine just how to move forward.

The Center for Biological Diversity Amargosa voles are mouselike mammals, among the most endang ...
Lawsuit: Partiers at popular hot spring endangering voles who live there
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

The federally protected Amargosa voles don’t stray far from the dense bulrush marshes near Tecopa Mud Hot Springs, about 30 miles west of Pahrump. But too many people are partying there, according to a lawsuit filed by The Center for Biological Diversity, which aims to better regulate the area to ensure the voles’ survival.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Wounded Warrior Bowl-A-Thon attracted dozens on bowlers ...
PHOTOS: Bowl-A-Thon raises nearly $5k for Wounded Warrior Project
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nugget Bowl inside the Pahrump Nugget Hotel Casino was packed with patrons on Sunday, Dec. 4 taking part in more than just an afternoon of fun. Here’s what you missed.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included in the Nye County American Rescue Plan Act policy ...
Application period opens for ARPA Small Business Grants
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last October, Nye County commissioners approved a policy to guide how the county will utilize $9 million that was allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act and it is now officially ready to start accepting applications.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Responders were able to fashion a rope around the donkey and get it ...
Crews save burro trapped in Rhyolite mine
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

They were able to fashion a rope around the donkey and get it turned around in order to verify that it was in good condition, other than being hungry and dehydrated.