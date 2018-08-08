Nye gaming operators stay mostly positive for past 12 months

Gaming operators in Nye County stayed mostly in positive territory for gaming win over the past 12 months.

Thinkstock Nye County gaming operators saw an increase of 8.76 percent in gaming win in June over the same period a year earlier. The gains came from slot machines for the month, according to data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Gaming revenues stayed mostly positive on a monthly basis for 12 consecutive months, running from July 2017 through June 2018. Gaming operators brought in a lesser amount of revenue only once in the 12 tracked monthly periods, which was in May.

Casinos in the county experienced increases in gaming revenue on a monthly basis, compared to revenues a year earlier, starting in July 2017, according to stats from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The streak ran through April, faltering slightly in May, and picked back up again in June when Nye County gaming operators experienced an 8.76 percent increase in gaming revenue compared to the same time a year earlier.

Gaming establishments in the county brought in more than $3.9 million for June. That compares to the just over $3.6 million gaming establishments carried in June 2017, the gaming control board reports show.

Michael Lawton, senior analyst with the Tax and License Division of the Gaming Control Board, was quoted earlier in 2018 stating that the longest stretch recorded for Nye County gaming establishments to stay on positive ground was 38 months, from August 2003 to September 2006.

Gaming revenue

The revenue gains made in June 2018 were mostly made in five-cent slot machines. The $61,000 in revenue brought in during June was over 1,140 percent higher than the same period a year earlier. In June 2017, only $5,000 was brought in by the county’s gaming operators.

The second biggest gain made in slot machine revenue by gaming operators in Nye County was through one-dollar machines. The control board tracked a more than 28 percent gain in gaming revenue in June over the same period a year earlier.

Gaming operators experienced a nearly 33 percent loss in the table, counter and card game category in June compared to the same period in 2017.

On a year-over-year basis through June, Nye gaming operators brought in more than $52 million. That period ran from July 1, 2017 through the end of June. Overall, a gain of 9.07 percent was notated by the control board when compared to the 12-month period prior to those months (July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017).

On a statewide level for June, casino operators saw an increase of 4.17 percent in gaming revenue. The month’s total was more than $933 million.

State gaming operators also saw an increase on an annual basis. More than $11.8 billion in gaming revenue was brought in from July 1, 2017 through the end of June—an increase of 3.21 percent when compared the previous 12 months starting in 2016 (July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017).

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com