Nye reports 18 COVID-19 recoveries countywide

UPDATED: Friday, May 8, 11:00 a.m.

Nye County reported a total of 44 positive cases of COVID-19 on its online tracker on Friday, and 18 of those patients are recovered.

Pahrump has had a total of 36 COVID-19 cases with 14 of those cases reported as recovered.

The county reported two new COVID-19 patients in Amargosa Valley on Wednesday. One case has already occurred in Amargosa, though they were reported as recovered earlier this month.

Additionally, two out of the four people in Tonopah that tested positive this month have recovered, according to the county’s tracker.

Two of the cases in Pahrump are staff members at the Nye County Detention Center and one employee at the Nye County School District.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been spreading across Nevada for the last several weeks. The number of positive cases in the state, at the time of this writing, is 5,884. The number of deaths in the state is 293, according to the data.

For more information, head to tinyurl.com/r9q9d46

According to Nye County’s online tracker, approximately 1,300 tests have been reported to Nye.

For information on data for Nye County, head to https://www.nyecounty.net/1066/Coronavirus-COVID-19-Information

Gov. Steve Sisolak, government officials across the nation and some health experts have reported a shortage in the number of test kits needed for COVID-19.

According to information from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, over 1.2 million cases have been confirmed in the U.S. with over 195,000 people recovered and 76,032 have died from the virus in the U.S.

For more, head to https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html

According to Johns Hopkins, nearly 3.9 million people have been infected with the virus in nearly 200 countries and over 272,000 people have died globally (total includes the U.S.).