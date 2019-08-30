98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye schools superintendent offers insights about his Washington, D.C. trip

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
August 30, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Nye County Schools Superintendent Dale Norton headed to Washington, D.C. this summer to advocate on several issues that impact the state of Nevada’s education systems and the Nye school district.

Norton, who represents the Nevada Association of School Superintendents on the governing board for the national AASA (American Association of School Administrators), the school Superintendents Association, headed to Washington in July and met with staffers and members of Nevada’s congressional delegation to talk on educational issues that impact the state and the district.

“We (AASA) have a legislative advocacy conference in Washington D.C. every year,” Norton said. “That group has an advocacy conference there every year. That gives us an opportunity to go sit with our congressman and senators, representatives and have wholesome conversations with them about educational issues.”

Norton sat down with a reporter from the Pahrump Valley Times to speak about what the future may hold on and what’s happening in Washington on several issues, including educational funding, the Child Nutrition Reauthorization Act and several other topics.

Norton said he was accompanied by Dr. David Jensen, superintendent for the Humboldt County School District, another representative from Nevada for the national chapter of the association of school administrators.

Medicaid funding

Norton talked with Congress members and staffers about Medicaid funding in schools. He said the Nye school district is facing issues with this funding.

“Schools can apply for Medicaid funding for Medicaid services that are provided,” Norton said. “The problem with it is that they’ve made it such a bureaucratic mess, that the paperwork is so much, that it’s not worth the time, effort and energy to apply for the Medicaid because you can’t even pay a staffer to do it.”

Norton advocated for the process to be scaled back during his trip.

“How can you scale down the process for Medicaid, so that it’s realistic to the dollars that you get back from Medicaid?” Norton said.

Norton pointed to issues Humboldt County’s school district is facing.

“Humboldt County is in the position,” Norton said. “They’ve been billing for a couple years. They use a third-party vendor, but they’re at the point where they may not even be able to continue to do it because it’s costing them so much to do the process.”

The Nye school district is also at a tipping point too, according to Norton.

“We’re at that point too,” he said. “We were kind of it wasn’t worth our time, effort and energy to do it, because we couldn’t afford to do it, but our scale is tipping a little bit. But if they would ease it up in D.C. a little bit to say you don’t have to do so much damn paperwork.”

Because of the extra costs associated with administrative paperwork under Medicaid in schools, special education funding is being affected, he said.

“That impacts our kids under IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act)… Those are dollars that can go back into services for the kids, because we’re putting dollars into special needs, into special education from our general fund…,” Norton said.

“We’re supplementing special ed funding from our general fund to the tune of $9 million,” he said.

IDEA funding

On his trip, Norton was also advocating for IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) funding. Legislation was introduced earlier in 2019 in Congress called the IDEA Full Funding Act.

Norton said he was pushing to keep the funding for the fiscal year 2020 at the same level it was marked at in fiscal year 2019 during his Washington trip.

“They (Congress) are reauthorizing this act and trying to get it, we are at a shortfall of $9 million,” Norton said. “With that, we need some financial relief as that moves forward.”

“If the federal would incorporate more funding for that, we could take that $9 million that we’re supplanting that with because we have to,” he said. “It’s not a choice, that we have x-amount of dollars back into our general fund that we can do something else with for all.”

Norton said, “They (federal lawmakers) were all tuned into special ed. They’re all tuned into the fact that they’re not getting enough support, financially, to take care of the bills that we have for that.”

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com on Twitter @MeehanLv

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Morris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A sign for Pahrump was spotted by Ron Morris dur ...
Photos: Yukon site features a bit of Pahrump
Staff Report

Pahrump Valley Times reader Ron Morris provided these photos taken during the last week in July at the “Sign Post Forest” in Watson Lake, Yukon Territory, Canada, where Morris spotted a bit of Pahrump.

Photo courtesy of Sondra Hancock Duncan Faure, left and Tom Rice have signed on to perform a re ...
Former Bay City Roller to perform in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For those not familiar with his name, musician Duncan Faure has performed at venues around the world over the past several decades.

Richard Stephens / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Brendan Vargas and April LaLone, staffer ...
Lack of patients limits Beatty Clinic services
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“If you don’t use what you have, you won’t get more.” Those words from Brendan Vargas encapsulated the biggest problem with Beatty’s current level of health care.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Area 51 Alien Center in Amargosa Valley was the initial lo ...
Nye County declares emergency in readiness for Storm Area 51
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Storm Area 51 event, which has taken the country by storm, is just weeks away and Nye County is bracing for a potential inundation of thousands of tourists who are anticipated to make their way to the area as a result.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford, who represents the fourt ...
Rep. Horsford headlines Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was a night of celebrating Democratic principles and ideals, with Pahrump residents and notable Democratic Party members from across the state coming together for the Nye County Democratic Central Committee’s annual Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner.

Getty Images Residents will be able to start responding to the 2020 Census questionnaire on Mar ...
2020 Census presentation to Nye County details key information
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 census may still be seven months off but officials with the U.S. Census Bureau are already hard at work readying for the once-a-decade population count, with public education about the process a key part of that preparation.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times At least three RVs were destroyed after a fire broke out at ...
Three RVs destroyed by fire in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Multiple RVs were destroyed after a fire erupted at an RV park on the far north end of town.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, August 28 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

USDA website In an announcement, the USDA said that it is investing $9.3 million through the Ru ...
Nevada rural businesses eligible for program
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding grants for projects to reduce energy costs for farmers, ag producers and rural-based businesses and institutions.