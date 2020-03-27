53°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye’s 2020 state and federal primary races set

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
March 27, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

For the 2020 primary election, Nye County voters will play a part in determining who holds certain state and federal offices, including seats for the U.S House of Representatives District 4, Nevada State Senate District 19, Nevada State Assembly District 32 and Nevada Assembly District 36.

Of the four state and federal races that Nye County voters will be participating in, the battle for Congressional District 4 has by far the widest field of contenders, many of whom have for months already been campaigning and attempting to amalgamate a base of support for the 2020 primary.

Republican candidates for Congressional District 4 are:

Rosalie Bingham

Leo Blundo

Jim Marchant

Charles Navarro

Sam Peters

Randi Reed

Lisa Song Sutton

Rebecca Wood

Democratic candidates for Congressional District 4 are:

George Brucato

Chris Colley

Steffanie Gabrielle d’Ayr

Jennifer Eason

Steven Horsford (incumbent)

Gregory Kempton

Third party candidates for Congressional District 4, who will go directly to the general election, are:

Jonathan Royce Esteban, Libertarian

Barry Rubinson, Independent American Party

Congressional District 4 includes all of Nye County as well as Esmeralda, Mineral, Lincoln, and White Pine counties and portions of Clark and Lyon counties.

The remainder of the state and federal races that Nye County voters will take part in are straightforward, with just two candidates each. Of those races, two will not be part of the 2020 primary, while the winner of the third will be decided by the primary election.

The race for Nevada State Senate District 19 pits incumbent Pete Goicoechea, a Republican, against Tiffany “Gholson” Seeback, a member of the Independent American Party, in the 2020 general election.

State Senate District 19 includes all of Elko, Eureka, Lincoln and White Pine counties, along with portions of Nye and Clark counties.

The Nevada State Assembly District 32 race will also go straight to the general election, with incumbent Alexis Hansen of the Republican Party hoping to stave off Democrat Paula Povilaitis’ attempt to unseat her.

Nevada State Assembly District 32 includes all of Humboldt, Washoe, Pershing, Lander, Mineral and Esmeralda counties, as well as the northwestern corner of Nye County, encompassing part of Tonopah.

For the Nevada State Assembly District 36 race, on the other hand, the primary election is the one that counts. As both candidates who filed for this race are registered Republicans and there are no Democratic or third party candidates, the 2020 Republican primary election will decide who sits in the district 36 seat in 2021.

Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, who was appointed to the position following the death of 2018 winner Dennis Hof, is facing off with Dr. Joseph Bradley for the district 36 seat.

Assembly District 36 includes parts of Nye, Clark and Lincoln counties, with a majority of those voters living in Nye County.

As a note, the district boundaries as they exist today are likely to see changes in 2021, following the 2020 Census and the redrawing of state and federal legislative districts to account for shifts in population.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Sheriff's deputy, at left, comforts and plays w ...
Dispute at fast food drive-thru leads to pursuit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A verbal altercation at the Burger King drive-thru led to a sheriff’s office pursuit along southbound Highway 160 just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

In this image from video, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks on the floor of the Hous ...
House passes $2.2T coronavirus relief package
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The vote came after lawmakers were forced to scramble back to the Capitol when a lone Republican bucked GOP leaders and threatened to force a roll call vote.

Golden Casino Group "Nevada is in for a severe economic stretch because of the governor’s man ...
Nevada needs Las Vegas tourism to survive shutdown
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada is in for a severe economic stretch because of the governor’s mandated closure of non-essential businesses. The closure affects both small business owners and large gaming corporations.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Bob Ruud Community Center was packed on Friday, March 6 ...
4th Annual Veterans Extravaganza in Pahrump sees another successful year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Ask any of the participants or organizers at the Veterans Extravaganza and you’ll likely end up with the same answer from each of them; it’s all about giving back to the men and women who have donned a U.S. military uniform and dedicated themselves to serving the country, often sacrificing their own personal well-being in order to help protect America and its citizens.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Retired Senior Volunteer Program has been serving elder ...
RSVP shifting gears during Coronavirus outbreak
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In a time when “social distancing” has become the new norm in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, businesses and organizations nationwide are retooling and changing their models in an effort to keep their operations functioning until the country returns to its former status quo.

Getty Images Nevadans will be voting by absentee ballot for the 2020 primary election, set for ...
Nevada’s primary voting to take place by mail
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The coronavirus continues to expands its hold on everyday life in America and not even Nevada’s primary elections are able to escape the overrearching impact.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Search and Rescue crews were dispatched to Inyo County in t ...
Crews rescue man from mine shaft
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man who plunged down a mine shaft last Friday evening, March 20, is recovering from his ordeal.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Most stone fruit such as peaches and apricots ...
In Season: 6 vegetables that can be grown from food scraps
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

You do not need to visit a plant nursery or purchase seeds to grow food for your family. A quick search of your refrigerator or pantry may yield the beginnings of a new garden. Many vegetables can be regrown from food you already have on hand. Here are just a few ideas to get you started.