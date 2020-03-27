Nye’s 2020 state and federal primary races set

For the 2020 primary election, Nye County voters will play a part in determining who holds certain state and federal offices, including seats for the U.S House of Representatives District 4, Nevada State Senate District 19, Nevada State Assembly District 32 and Nevada Assembly District 36.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 primary election is set for June 9 and voters in Nevada will be taking part via absentee ballots, a precautionary measure being taken due to the coronavirus.

For the 2020 primary election, Nye County voters will play a part in determining who holds certain state and federal offices, including seats for the U.S House of Representatives District 4, Nevada State Senate District 19, Nevada State Assembly District 32 and Nevada Assembly District 36.

Of the four state and federal races that Nye County voters will be participating in, the battle for Congressional District 4 has by far the widest field of contenders, many of whom have for months already been campaigning and attempting to amalgamate a base of support for the 2020 primary.

Republican candidates for Congressional District 4 are:

■ Rosalie Bingham

■ Leo Blundo

■ Jim Marchant

■ Charles Navarro

■ Sam Peters

■ Randi Reed

■ Lisa Song Sutton

■ Rebecca Wood

Democratic candidates for Congressional District 4 are:

■ George Brucato

■ Chris Colley

■ Steffanie Gabrielle d’Ayr

■ Jennifer Eason

■ Steven Horsford (incumbent)

■ Gregory Kempton

Third party candidates for Congressional District 4, who will go directly to the general election, are:

■ Jonathan Royce Esteban, Libertarian

■ Barry Rubinson, Independent American Party

Congressional District 4 includes all of Nye County as well as Esmeralda, Mineral, Lincoln, and White Pine counties and portions of Clark and Lyon counties.

The remainder of the state and federal races that Nye County voters will take part in are straightforward, with just two candidates each. Of those races, two will not be part of the 2020 primary, while the winner of the third will be decided by the primary election.

The race for Nevada State Senate District 19 pits incumbent Pete Goicoechea, a Republican, against Tiffany “Gholson” Seeback, a member of the Independent American Party, in the 2020 general election.

State Senate District 19 includes all of Elko, Eureka, Lincoln and White Pine counties, along with portions of Nye and Clark counties.

The Nevada State Assembly District 32 race will also go straight to the general election, with incumbent Alexis Hansen of the Republican Party hoping to stave off Democrat Paula Povilaitis’ attempt to unseat her.

Nevada State Assembly District 32 includes all of Humboldt, Washoe, Pershing, Lander, Mineral and Esmeralda counties, as well as the northwestern corner of Nye County, encompassing part of Tonopah.

For the Nevada State Assembly District 36 race, on the other hand, the primary election is the one that counts. As both candidates who filed for this race are registered Republicans and there are no Democratic or third party candidates, the 2020 Republican primary election will decide who sits in the district 36 seat in 2021.

Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, who was appointed to the position following the death of 2018 winner Dennis Hof, is facing off with Dr. Joseph Bradley for the district 36 seat.

Assembly District 36 includes parts of Nye, Clark and Lincoln counties, with a majority of those voters living in Nye County.

As a note, the district boundaries as they exist today are likely to see changes in 2021, following the 2020 Census and the redrawing of state and federal legislative districts to account for shifts in population.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com