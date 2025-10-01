Tips to possibly lower the risk of getting breast cancer or finding it early when it may be easier to treat.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, reminding all to be aware of breast cancer symptoms and risk factors to possibly lower the risk of getting breast cancer or finding it early when it may be easier to treat. (Getty Images)

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.

In the U.S. in 2022, there were about 279,731 new cases of breast cancer reported in females. While breast cancer is mostly found in women, about one out of every 100 diagnosis in the U.S. is found in men.

October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a health observance that reminds us to be aware of breast cancer symptoms and risk factors and the steps we can take to improve our health and possibly lower the risk of getting breast cancer or finding it early when it may be easier to treat.

Mammograms, X-rays of the breast, are especially important because they may detect breast cancer when there are no apparent symptoms. When symptoms of breast cancer develop they may include:

■ New lump in breast or underarm (armpit)

■ Changes in size or shape of breast

■ Thickening or swelling in parts of the breast

■ Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area

■ Pain in any area of the breast

■ Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood

■ Irritation or dimpling of breast skin

■ Redness or flakiness in nipple area or breast

Screening recommendations vary between experts including age to start screening and frequency of screening, but for women at average risk for breast cancer the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends biennial screening mammography from age 40 to 74 years.

Women with certain risk factors for breast cancer may need to start screening at an earlier age and may need more frequent screening.