October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, reminding all to be aware of breast cancer symptoms a ...
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, reminding all to be aware of breast cancer symptoms and risk factors to possibly lower the risk of getting breast cancer or finding it early when it may be easier to treat. (Getty Images)
Gun reported at RCMS, resolved safely
By Mary Esele, APRN Optum Breast Care
October 1, 2025 - 4:10 am
 

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.

In the U.S. in 2022, there were about 279,731 new cases of breast cancer reported in females. While breast cancer is mostly found in women, about one out of every 100 diagnosis in the U.S. is found in men.

October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a health observance that reminds us to be aware of breast cancer symptoms and risk factors and the steps we can take to improve our health and possibly lower the risk of getting breast cancer or finding it early when it may be easier to treat.

Mammograms, X-rays of the breast, are especially important because they may detect breast cancer when there are no apparent symptoms. When symptoms of breast cancer develop they may include:

New lump in breast or underarm (armpit)

Changes in size or shape of breast

Thickening or swelling in parts of the breast

Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area

Pain in any area of the breast

Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood

Irritation or dimpling of breast skin

Redness or flakiness in nipple area or breast

Screening recommendations vary between experts including age to start screening and frequency of screening, but for women at average risk for breast cancer the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends biennial screening mammography from age 40 to 74 years.

Women with certain risk factors for breast cancer may need to start screening at an earlier age and may need more frequent screening.

Voices for All Abilities is a new nonprofit in the Pahrump Valley dedicated to promoting accept ...
Making every voice and ability count
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Voices for All Abilities is providing support and connection for special needs families.

“We are strong advocates for all kids with disabilities,” Wynn Advocacy founder Stephanie W ...
Special needs organizations host IEP and 504 talk
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times

Wynn Advocacy and Voices For All Abilities hosted an event last Wednesday to talk about IEPs and 504s with the Pahrump community.

James "Jim" C. Lusk was a biologist and game warden for the Nevada Dept. of Wildlife from the m ...
Honoring the legacy of Jim Lusk
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A Silver Peak Range guzzler was constructed in memory of this longtime wildlife biologist.

Susan Davila (Desert View Hospital)
Desert View Hospital is first line of health care
By Susan Davila Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Desert View Hospital provides vital, community-centered services while ensuring that no patient falls through the cracks when more specialized care is needed.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
NEVADA VIEWS: National park cuts threaten Nevada’s economy
By Catherine Cortez Masto and Mark Butler Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In Nevada, outdoor recreation accounts for 8.1 billion in value added GDP annually, making the state 10th in the nation.