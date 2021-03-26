58°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Off-road racing returns to Nye in May

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 26, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Racers line up for technical inspections in Las Veg ...
Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Racers line up for technical inspections in Las Vegas before a Best in the Desert race. The off-road circuit is bringing the World Hare and Hound Championship to Tonopah in May.

Best In The Desert, the World Hare and Hound Championship is scheduled to take place in Tonopah from May 21 through May 23, according to the press release.

Originally billed as “One Man, One Machine, One Desert, One Way,” the championship is open to motorcycles only, and will run point-to-point on a 110-plus-mile course. The event will see Pro, Expert, Amateurs, Family, Ironman, Women’s, and Youth Motorcycle classes.

Best In The Desert founder Casey Folks first organized the World Hare and Hound Championship in 1984, and it quickly became one of the premier events in off-road desert racing. It was known as an event that tested the best desert motorcycle racers in the world.

“We’ve been working on this one for quite a while,” Best In The Desert co-owner Daryl Folks said in a press release. “This is going to be very special. The desert around Tonopah is a mixture of decomposed granite, shale, and gravel and has a solid base to it. The trails are some of the most flowing and technical that I’ve ever ridden and make for an ideal racecourse to test everyone’s skills and abilities. The winner of this race will have earned it.”

The event has been in the development phase for three years with the course and location meticulously planned, according to the press release. Tonopah was selected due to its geographically central location in the western United States and the fact that it provided a neutral race site where no rider has home-field advantage. The area also hasn’t been used for motorcycle competition in over 15 years which makes conditions “ideal” for an old-school hare-and-hound type race, the release said.

The event is expected to draw a large pool of off-road racers. A guaranteed purse of $6,000, in addition to Best In The Desert’s normal pro payback, will be awarded to Pro class winners, including a $1,000 bonus to the top Woman Expert.

The event will be sponsored by Rocky Mountain ATV/MC.

Best In The Desert was founded in 1984 by racer Casey Folks and has grown from motorcycle racing series to four-wheel vehicles. By 2004, it was recognized world-wide as the premier off-road racing series.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Convention Center and Union Plaza parking lots ...
Block grant projects reprioritized by Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last year, Nye County commissioners had the opportunity to submit four applications for the fiscal year 2021 Community Development Block Grant Program but with several million dollars in funding requests submitted by various entities throughout the state of Nevada, and not enough money to cover them all, the applications were back before commissioners this month for review to determine which of the four should be designated as of highest priority.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, the Easter Bunny can be seen handing out ...
Easter celebration set for April 3 in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With Easter just over a handful of days away, the Easter Bunny is preparing to make a special trip to the Pahrump Valley the day before the holiday, where he will be stopping by the Community Easter Meal Curbside Pickup to greet the hundreds of attendees that are anticipated to make their way through the event on Saturday, April 3.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada AG's Office is hosting a series entitled Convers ...
Get familiar with the Nevada AG’s Office
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What role does the Nevada Attorney General’s Office play? What is the scope of its functions and duties? Over what does the Nevada AG’s office have jurisdiction? What kind of programs and services does it offer Nevada residents?

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Hypno Comics owner George Chase is hosting a grand opening f ...
Comic shop to open at its new location
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Local residents will have the opportunity to meet Hollywood actor Sam Jones, as Pahrump’s Hypno Comics is hosting a Saturday, March 27 grand opening at its new location on 720 East Street beginning at 10 a.m.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Residents and staff at Inspirations Senior Living were joine ...
Pahrump COVID-19 Prayer Service offers solace and hope
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was a solemn and yet inspirational afternoon at Inspirations Senior Living Center as those who call the assisted living facility home gathered with staff and members of the general public for the COVID-19 Prayer Service.

Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal Execution chamber at the Nevada State Prison in Carson City
Death penalty ban proposed in Nevada Legislature bills
By Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A pair of bills in the Nevada Legislature would ban the death penalty in Nevada, but they face an uncertain future even among Democrats.

Getty Images Nevada experienced the fourth largest weekly decrease in the price of gasoline th ...
Gas prices at a high, but stable
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevadans have seen an increase in prices at the pump over the last month with a rise of 35 cents a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline in the period.

Brad White
Phone prankster suspect arrested by NCSO
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A series of phone calls to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line, led to the arrest of a local man.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Youth can have a big impact on the legislative process and ...
4-H to offer virtual classes on Nevada’s legislative process
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The legislative process is one of the key cornerstones of American government, giving rise to the laws that regulate our way of life but all too often, citizens, particularly youth, have little understanding of just how that process works. Next month, however, the 4-H Youth Development Program will provide young Nevadans with a virtual six-class series aimed at teaching them all about the legislative process and how they can make an impact on statewide policies being developed at the legislative level.

STEVE SEBELIUS: There should be no roadblocks to voting
STEVE SEBELIUS: There should be no roadblocks to voting
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A bill by Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson that would make mail voting the default in Nevada would make casting ballots easier — a good thing.