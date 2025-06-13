Officials urge caution after two recent hantavirus cases reported in Nevada

The respiratory infection is caused by exposure from the droppings or saliva of deer mice.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) alert the public to take steps to prevent exposure to hantavirus following two confirmed cases, which are the first since August 2023, according to a release from Northern Nevada Public Heath (NNPH).

Although the investigation is ongoing, NNPH reports the suspected exposure may have been from direct contact with rodent droppings, urine, or nesting material that was disturbed due to household carpentry work in the weeks prior to symptom development.

During the summer season, people are more active in areas such as cabins, trailers, garages, sheds and barns where deer mice have nested or left droppings. NDOW reminds the public to be cautious in these areas or other structures that may have been closed up during the winter months. To reduce the risk of Hantavirus, it’s important to minimize contact with rodents and their habitats, especially when cleaning enclosed or infrequently used spaces.

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) is a respiratory infection that affects the lungs which is caused by exposure or breathing in particles from the droppings, urine or saliva of deer mice, which are widespread throughout Nevada. The CDC notes the virus is spread mainly by rodents and not spread from person-to-person contact.

Early symptoms typically begin with fatigue, fever and muscle aches, and later may include headaches, chills and other gastrointestinal issues. While HPS can be deadly, early detection and prompt medical treatment can greatly improve the chances of recovery.

“We urge people to be aware of any signs of rodent activity and to take precautions to reduce the risk of exposure to hantavirus,” said Melissa Bullock, State Medical Epidemiologist. “Anyone who has been in contact with rodents, nests or droppings and subsequently develops symptoms consistent with hantavirus pulmonary syndrome should see a health care provider immediately.”

DHHS and NDOW recommend the following methods to reduce the risk of hantavirus exposure:

Clean safely

■ Air out enclosed spaces by opening windows and doors for at least 30 minutes before cleaning.

■ Avoid stirring up dust by not sweeping or vacuuming. Instead, spray contaminated areas with disinfectant (such as a 10% bleach solution), let it soak for 5-10 minutes, and then wipe up with disposable materials.

■ Wear gloves and a well-fitted N95 mask when cleaning areas with signs of rodent activity.

■ Keep areas clean and free of clutter or food sources.

Eliminate attractants and hiding places

■ Seal all food containers for pets, livestock, or bird feeders.

■ Secure garbage containers with tight-fitting lids.

■ Clear overgrown vegetation and remove clutter such as woodpiles and brush.

■ Do not compost or remove compost piles that may attract rodents.

Use rodent/mouse deterrents

■ Keep mice out of structures by sealing gaps, cracks and holes.

■ Repair screens on windows and doors.

■ Ensure garage doors and other entrances are tightly fitted with no gaps.

■ Block access to crawl spaces, under patios, and other vulnerable areas using wire mesh or hardware cloth.

■ Repel rodents by putting natural products such as predator urine, ammonia, vinegar, or coffee grounds along fence lines and exterior areas.

■ Install motion-activated sprinklers to deter rodents and other wildlife.

To learn more about hantavirus, visit the Nevada Office of State Epidemiology at nvose.org/diseases/hantavirus-pulmonary-syndrome.