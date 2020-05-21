62°F
Officials urge letting cannabis firms to access banking system

Staff Report
May 21, 2020 - 3:39 pm
 

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a bipartisan coalition of 34 state and territorial attorneys general urging Congress to pass the federal Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, which would give legal marijuana-related businesses access to the federal banking system.

Ford on May 8, 2019, co-sponsored a similar letter to congressional leadership. Tuesday’s letter is a renewed effort by Ford and attorneys general across the country urging Congress to advance these same goals as part of any future COVID-19 relief package.

The SAFE Banking Act has widespread, bipartisan support with 206 co-sponsors in the U.S. House of Representatives. The House passed the bill in September 2019. The HEROES Act relief legislation, which the House approved last week, also included the language of the SAFE Banking Act.

“As one of the states that has legalized the use of marijuana, this legislation would help law enforcement, tax agencies and regulators monitor local marijuana businesses and transactions,” Ford said. “I’m proud to redouble my efforts with Congress to pass this important legislation.”

Under existing law, federal regulators prohibit financial institutions from providing services to marijuana businesses in states where medical or retail marijuana sales are legal. Forcing legal businesses to operate as cash-only operations poses serious safety threats, creating targets for violent and white-collar crime. The SAFE Banking Act permits marijuana-related businesses in states and territories with existing regulatory structures to access the federal banking system.

In their letter, the attorneys general note that the COVID-19 pandemic has shed new light on problems that the SAFE Banking Act is intended to remedy. Since the pandemic began, threats to public safety caused by a cash-intensive business model have intensified. The presence of large cash transactions places law enforcement, tax regulators, consumers and patients at heightened risk of exposure to the virus.

Finally, the marijuana industry is estimated to have generated $15 billion in sales in 2019 and will provide critical relief in the form of tax revenue for state and local governments predicting budget shortfalls due to the pandemic.

In addition to Nevada, states and territories participating in this letter include Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Guam, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen as shown in a 2018 file photo.
DAN SCHINHOFEN: Not new or normal
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There are a few phrases lately that just make me want to scream. The first one is “new normal” and I’ll talk about that later. One of the others is, “no fault of our own” and “we’re all in this together,” both of which have a ring of truth to them. Of course, this is not our “fault,” which begs the question, “whose fault is it?” As for the virus itself I am not inclined to buy into conspiracy theories like George Soros and Bill Gates cooked this up with China. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party leadership is focused on blaming Trump. It seems that Pelosi is more concerned about scoring political points than actually dealing with the issue. So as to fault, the virus is a virus while the greater pain we have all felt is the shutdown of our society and economy.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An egg race in Beatty on July 4, 2010 dur ...
Virus deadly to Beatty events
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Among the victims of COVID-19 are Beatty’s two biggest events of the year—the Fourth of July celebration in the park and Beatty Days in October.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Artichokes are edible flower buds are not onl ...
In Season: Getting to the heart of the Artichoke
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

I’ve been harvesting artichokes for a few weeks now in my garden. They’re one of the first vegetables that I look forward to harvesting in the spring. These edible flower buds are not only delicious but also provide a brilliant purple thistle-like bloom when left to flower.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times All sorts of people turned out for the latest Fight Fo ...
Judge denies recall group’s request for additional time
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Federal District Court Judge Richard Boulware on Friday, May 15 denied Fight for Nevada’s request to indefinitely extend the 90-day period mandated by state law to gather signatures to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The failure of the valves, and the need t ...
Replacing mains a challenge in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Many Beatty residents have had to put up with a day or two without water in the last month or so as a crew from Four Point Engineering has worked on replacing alley water mains in parts of the town.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cesar and Mary Rose Strozzi in the pea patch at Strozzi Ranch.
Drive-by birthday for Beatty’s oldest living resident
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Enes Strozzi Wells, Beatty’s oldest living resident, was surprised with a drive-by celebration for her 99th birthday, Friday, May 15.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Participating Little Caesars have been asking customers to ...
Little Caesars doing its part to pay it forward
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Little Caesars in Pahrump has worked to deliver pizza to area first responders as part of a national effort to deliver a million pizzas to health care workers and and police and fire crews across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nye County’s law enforcement officers and fire crews have been on overtime to serve the public during the public health crisis.

K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County election workers count mail-in ballots durin ...
Election protection program rolled out for primaries
Staff Report

The Let Nevadans Vote coalition is operating its statewide Election Protection Program during the primaries for the first time this year. Nevadans can call 866-OUR-VOTE to report voting issues.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nugget has been shuttered since mid-March under ...
Golden announces new safety protocols for its properties
Staff Report

Golden Entertainment, Inc. has announced its “Golden Commitment,” a comprehensive plan that outlines new health and safety protocols and procedures for the company’s hotels, casinos and taverns.