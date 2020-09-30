One-stop electronic resource launched for struggling homeowners

Home Means Nevada, Inc., a state-affiliated nonprofit organization that administers certain functions of the Foreclosure Mediation Program, has launched a new tool for struggling Nevada homeowners as part of its ongoing COVID-19 response initiative.

Utilizing the existing foreclosure mediation portal, HMN has added The Homeowner Connect, a one-stop resource for homeowners experiencing financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic. THOC can be accessed through the at https://thehomeownerconnect.org/nevada

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to make THOC available for all Nevadans and appreciate the cooperation of the mortgage-servicing community as we assist Nevada homeowners in dealing with the events related to the COVID-19 public health emergency and further our efforts to promote home retention in our state,” HMN President Shannon Chambers said.

THOC offers features and access to information for Nevada homeowners on the steps that can occur prior to a default and potential participation in the Foreclosure Mediation Program if the homeowner is eligible. Homeowners currently in a forbearance related to COVID-19, not making payments, unable to make payments or in other situations can receive information on what their options might be from a HUD-certified counselor.

Should mortgage relief and home retention programs become available and implemented at both the state and federal level in the future, the THOC portal will connect homeowners to the programs for which they are eligible.

The Homeowner Connect portal provides a free self-service portal to assist and provide information to homeowners and consumers and allow participating mortgage servicers to assist and interact with homeowners and consumers exchange documents through the portal and on-demand assistance provided by HUD-certified nonprofit housing counselors.

Participating mortgage servicers agree to standards of conduct for responsiveness and transparency, and THOC proactively addresses potentially unlawful and predatory practices through the security of a state-sponsored portal and provides an end-to-end audit trail of documented interactions and potential loan transfers between homeowners and mortgage servicers.