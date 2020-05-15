80°F
One transported to trauma after shooting

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 14, 2020 - 5:08 pm
 

An apparent act of road rage led to a shooting just before 5:30 p.m. last week.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said the incident occurred along the 1300 block of Rose Street on Wednesday, May 6.

“Crews arrived to find what appeared to be a drive-by shooting, where one person had been shot twice,” he said. “Crews quickly assessed the patient and determined that the patient required trauma care. Mercy Air-21 was added to the assignment, where crews transported the patient to base 21 and that patient was subsequently flown to UMC Trauma.”

Vehicle versus building

Also on Wednesday, fire crews were dispatched to the HealthCare Partners facility on Loop Road for a report of a vehicle which hit the building.

“We arrived on location and found that the vehicle, in fact, had gone through the exterior wall surface, and partially into the interior of the building,” Lewis said. “While there was no one occupying that particular space, crews assessed and determined that the electrical and the wall studs were compromised. There were no injuries and the building was secured without incident.”

Off-road vehicle fire

The following day fire crews were dispatched to the area of Wilson Road, just east of Barney Street for a report of a fully-involved ATV fire with no immediate exposures. Crews quickly controlled the fire with no extension. Lewis said no injuries were reported.

Fire destroys boat, other vehicles

On Saturday, May 9, crews were dispatched to the 6400 block of Park Retiro for a well-involved motorhome fire, which extended to a sailboat and additional parked vehicles on the property at approximately 12:18 p.m.

“There were initial reports of multiple explosions, and there was also an unknown status of the occupants,” Lewis said. “As crews arrived on location, we found what was reported to be a well-involved Class-A motorhome that was used as a fixed residence. The fire had extended to a sailboat that was approximately 10-plus feet off the ground on a trailer due to a fixed-keel at the bottom.”

Lewis went on to say that crews quickly controlled the fire and also erected a ground ladder and went on top of the sailboat, where crews quickly put the fire under control.

“It was determined that the occupants were all accounted for and uninjured, however, a pet dog succumbed to the fire, and was later recovered and turned over to animal control,” he said. “The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental in nature, and it remains under investigation.”

Burn ban in effect

Lewis also provided a reminder about area residents conducting controlled burns on their property.

“Because we are approaching the hotter part of the season, the burn moratorium has been in place for more than 30 days, however we are still getting people performing unauthorized controlled burns, which have resulted in several brush fires and the loss of small structures,” he noted.

“We are reminding everyone that the burn moratorium is in place, which means no unauthorized burning. We are in the brush season already where the fuels are drying and the winds are up. We have also had Red Flag warnings recently, with the winds, along with low relative humidity and extreme, unpredictable fire behavior. We are in those now, so we are reminding everyone that brush fire season is now upon us.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A screen shot taken of the Nevada unemployment website on ...
Pandemic Unemployment claims can be filed starting Saturday
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevadans eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program can begin filing online Saturday, May 16, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has announced.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant founder BJ Hetrick-Irw ...
Pahrump’s Golden Years contestants surprise pageant founder
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The contestants for the 2020 Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant recently made a special visit to pageant founder BJ Hetrick-Irwin’s house to bring a smile to her face and let her know that while the pageant may have to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the ladies are ready and willing to forge forth with the annual event just as soon as they are able.

Tim Burke, businessman and freelance columnist for the Pahrump Valley Times
TIM BURKE: Did the stay-at-home order change family dynamics?
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Families have had to adjust to a new reality during the COVID-19 order to stay at home. When schools were closed by Governor Sisolak, schools and schoolteachers moved to a “Learning at a Distance” program that allows students to continue their classes remotely.

Jackpots, including the Powerball jackpot, are on display at the Lotto Store at Primm just insi ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, May 13 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $28 million.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From right to left are Nye County Commissioners Donna Cox, D ...
Nye County to follow state’s reopening plans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In recent weeks, Nye County commissioners had been discussing the possibility of reopening the county on their own terms but that action is now unnecessary, as the governor has issued a plan for reopening the state and many businesses are slowly getting back to work.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Confessed murder suspect Dakota Saldivar accepted a guilty p ...
Murder suspect accepts guilty plea agreement
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After initially deciding to face a trial on charges relating to the murder of his mother, defendant Dakota Saldivar went before Nye County Fifth District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker for a change of plea hearing on Tuesday, May 12.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner John Koenig in attendance at ...
Fight For Nevada holds second rally in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Fight For Nevada, the group striving to recall Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, held its Freedom March this past Saturday, drawing together dozens of disgruntled residents for a demonstration of protest against continued COVID-19 restrictions on the public and businesses as well as any other action they feel infringes upon their constitutional rights.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Work search requirement will continue to be waived
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Unemployment insurance filers will continue to be afforded the work search waiver until further notice, Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced today. The move aligns with current guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Neighbors join John and Janet Porn, pictured at left, for a ...
Local residents take to ‘dancing in the streets’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“You have to be creative during times like this until we can come a little bit closer,” said Pahrump resident Janet Porn, late last month when she organized a neighborhood “street dance” amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, left, and Rep. Jacky ...
Cortez Masto, Rosen back measure to protect voting
Staff Report

Nevada’s U.S. senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, have cosponsored legislation introduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, that would ensure upcoming elections are accessible, secure and safe by expanding early in-person voting and no-excuse absentee vote-by-mail to all states.