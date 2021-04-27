Online dialogue will promote safe work experience for teens

The state Division of Industrial Relations, Safety Consultation and Training Section, in cooperation with the United States Department of Labor, is inviting Nevadans to participate in the Empowering Teens in Their Workplaces Online Dialogue from April 19-30.

Getty Images The Empowering Teens in Their Workplaces Online Dialogue is designed to bring teens, parents, caring adults and employers together in a conversation around promoting positive and safe work experiences for teens.

In July 2020, 46.7% of young people aged 16-24 were employed, many in retail, restaurant, agricultural and construction workplaces. Work in these industries can present serious hazards to worker safety and health, with young workers especially at risk because of both a lack of experience on the job, and a lack of knowledge about their rights regarding occupational safety and health.

Ideas on the best ways to engage and educate current and prospective teen workers about workplace rights, workplace hazards and exposure controls and other related concerns for teens, can be shared, including through social media.

Register at teenworkers.ideascale.com

Visit https://www.osha.gov/youngworkers/resources.html for OSHA’s resource page for young workers, which includes tools and information about safety and health topics, federal and state laws concerning young workers and educational resources for workers, parents and employers. For more information on SCATS, including details on COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, resources and other materials offered by SCATS free of charge, please call 1-877-4SAFENV

The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations is the principal regulatory agency responsible for workplace safety and worker protections in the state. Comprised of five sections – the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Worker’s Compensation Section, the Mechanical Compliance Section, the Mine Safety and Training Section and the Safety Consultation and Training Section – DIR works to protect Nevada’s workforce and provides a broad scope of training and support to the regulated community. For more information, please visit http://dir.nv.gov

The Safety Consultation and Training Section provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to be in compliance with OSHA standards. SCATS’ top priority is to help Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs and assist in training employees.

SCATS also offers workplace safety and health training classes, and bilingual services are available. For more information visit: http://www.4safenv.state.nv.us/

The Nevada on-site consultation program is funded by a cooperative agreement for $625,200 in federal funds, or 27.7% of the program budget. No program funding is received from nongovernmental sources.