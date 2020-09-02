Organ Donor foundation names Marlon as chair

The Nevada Donor Network Foundation recently announced the appointment of David Marlon as its new foundation chair.

David Marlon campaign David Marlon

The Nevada Donor Network Foundation recently announced the appointment of David Marlon as its new foundation chair.

Marlon brings over 30 years of health care experience in both substance abuse treatment and insurance. As foundation chair, Marlon will help advance NDNF’s vision to drive growth in the health care sector and expand transplantation services in Nevada by establishing a transplant institute as well as support the mission of maximizing the gift of life and health through organ, eye and tissue donation.

“Too many times I hear that for ‘real’ health care, Nevada residents need to go to California,” Marlon said. “Las Vegas is of the size that we can support organ transplantation beyond kidneys. NDNF is leading the effort to expand transplantation capabilities in our city.”

Marlon is the founder of one of the most successful addiction recovery centers in the country, Solutions Recovery in Southern Nevada. He is the CEO of Vegas Stronger and CrossRoads of Southern Nevada, a local detox and outpatient treatment center. During his time at Sierra Health Services, Marlon managed all re-insurance contracts, including interface with the United Network of Organ Sharing and the Organ Transplant Centers of Excellence.

In addition to his new foundation board chair position with NDNF, Marlon serves as the president of the Southern Nevada Association of Addiction Professionals and serves on the boards of HELP of Southern Nevada, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, Serving Our Kids Foundation and the UNLV Soccer Foundation. He founded the CARE Coalition and the Solutions Foundation, both of which combat substance abuse in Southern Nevada and help raise awareness about addictive behavior and its consequences.

Marlon also helped establish Mission High School, the first recovery high school in the nation, and is helping champion the fight against the opioid epidemic through his foundation, Vegas Stronger.

Marlon’s work in the recovery sector earned him the Inspired Excellence Award from Las Vegas HEALS. He is a graduate of the Vegas Chamber of Commerce Leadership Las Vegas program and received the Community Counseling Center of Southern Nevada’s Vanguard Award.

Marlon earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the State University of New York at Stony Brook and holds a master’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in counseling, both from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He is pursuing his doctorate in psychology.