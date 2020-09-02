84°F
Organ Donor foundation names Marlon as chair

Staff Report
September 1, 2020 - 5:54 pm
 
Updated September 2, 2020 - 12:08 pm

The Nevada Donor Network Foundation recently announced the appointment of David Marlon as its new foundation chair.

Marlon brings over 30 years of health care experience in both substance abuse treatment and insurance. As foundation chair, Marlon will help advance NDNF’s vision to drive growth in the health care sector and expand transplantation services in Nevada by establishing a transplant institute as well as support the mission of maximizing the gift of life and health through organ, eye and tissue donation.

“Too many times I hear that for ‘real’ health care, Nevada residents need to go to California,” Marlon said. “Las Vegas is of the size that we can support organ transplantation beyond kidneys. NDNF is leading the effort to expand transplantation capabilities in our city.”

Marlon is the founder of one of the most successful addiction recovery centers in the country, Solutions Recovery in Southern Nevada. He is the CEO of Vegas Stronger and CrossRoads of Southern Nevada, a local detox and outpatient treatment center. During his time at Sierra Health Services, Marlon managed all re-insurance contracts, including interface with the United Network of Organ Sharing and the Organ Transplant Centers of Excellence.

In addition to his new foundation board chair position with NDNF, Marlon serves as the president of the Southern Nevada Association of Addiction Professionals and serves on the boards of HELP of Southern Nevada, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, Serving Our Kids Foundation and the UNLV Soccer Foundation. He founded the CARE Coalition and the Solutions Foundation, both of which combat substance abuse in Southern Nevada and help raise awareness about addictive behavior and its consequences.

Marlon also helped establish Mission High School, the first recovery high school in the nation, and is helping champion the fight against the opioid epidemic through his foundation, Vegas Stronger.

Marlon’s work in the recovery sector earned him the Inspired Excellence Award from Las Vegas HEALS. He is a graduate of the Vegas Chamber of Commerce Leadership Las Vegas program and received the Community Counseling Center of Southern Nevada’s Vanguard Award.

Marlon earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the State University of New York at Stony Brook and holds a master’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in counseling, both from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He is pursuing his doctorate in psychology.

THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
COVID-19 cases drop, but testing also falling
Staff Report

Wednesday brought 239 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths, according to the weekly teleconference with Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by RAM USA, was taken during the recen ...
Remote Area Medical appointment line now live
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Officials with Remote Area Medical have made the decision to release the phone number to call for scheduling an appointment at the 2020 Pahrump RAM Clinic a full two weeks earlier than originally planned.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This conceptual drawing, included in the bidding package fo ...
New animal shelter on the horizon for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Animal lovers rejoice, Nye County is on the verge of moving forward with a project that the community has been clamoring for over and over again in recent years, a new animal shelter for the Pahrump Valley.

Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal Three Square Food Bank on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in La ...
Three Square plans for Hunger Action Month
Staff Report

With the grand opening of its new East Campus facility, the launch of a virtual fundraiser and volunteer opportunities at its food distribution sites, Three Square Food Bank continues to raise awareness of Southern Nevada’s record-high levels of food insecurity during Hunger Action Month this September.

Getty Images The town hall, “County Small Business Grant Program” is 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sep ...
Extension’s focus turns to county grant program
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

This week’s University of Nevada, Reno Extension online town hall and webinar will focus on a new program launched by the Nevada Association of Counties to assist small business.

Man on horseback flees deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies routinely respond to vehicular traffic hazards throughout the valley, one such situation this month involved of all things, a man and his horse.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal Governor Steve Sisolak
Nye County remains on list for high-risk of transmission
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is one of six counties flagged last week as having a high-risk of COVID-19 transmission that still meet two of the three criteria that signal a sustained elevated risk, reported the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Getty Images NHTSA’s latest alcohol-impaired driving data shows that in 2018 there were 10,5 ...
Campaign aims to reduce impaired holiday driving
Staff Report

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration kicked off its Labor Day impaired driving high-visibility enforcement campaign Wednesday, reminding Americans not to drive impaired.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment claims fall to lowest level since March
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,858 for the week ending Aug. 22, down 2,080 claims, or 19.0%, compared to the prior week’s total of 10,938 claims. This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending March 14.