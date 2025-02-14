Organizations encouraged to salute “Our Power, Our Planet” this coming Earth Day

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tamalyn Taylor is taking over the mantle of leadership for the Pahrump Earth/Arbor Day activities.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times John Pawlak was the originator of the Earth Day festivities in Pahrump and though he is stepping down as lead event organizer, he is confident in the ability of Tamalyn Taylor to keep the event going strong.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Even in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Earth/Arbor Day observance in Pahrump continued, with event organizers creating a drive-thru event in which goodie bags handed containing an array of products and informational items were handed out.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Representatives with Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge offered a game for families to play, along with plenty of information about its mission, during the 20th Annual Earth/Arbor Day Celebration and the organization is set to attend this year's festivities too.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Free five-gallon sapling trees that are suited to the desert environs of the Pahrump Valley, such as locust trees, will once again be raffled off by Great Basin Water Co. at this year's Earth/Arbor Day Celebration.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The BLM Pahrump Field Office is just one of many organizations that regularly participate in the local Earth-Arbor Day and all other entities that want to show their support for the planet, nature, sustainability and the environment can sign up for the 2025 now.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Preparations are underway for the 21st Annual Pahrump Earth/Arbor Day Celebration and the event committee is eagerly anticipating another year of community interaction, education and fun.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Desert tortoises such as Sheldon, who was on display at the 2024 Earth/Arbor Day event, are always a big attraction for event-goers and his presence acts as encouragement for attendees to learn all about these desert dwellers.

More than two decades ago, longtime Pahrump resident John Pawlak saw an opportunity to generate interest in environmental and conservation issues through community celebration and thus, the local Earth Day festivities were born.

Over the past 20 years, he has watched the event grow and gain momentum, eventually expanding to encompass the Arbor Day observance and drawing hundreds of attendees on a regular basis, but it is now time for Pawlak to pass the torch.

Taking over as the new lead for the 21st Annual Earth/Arbor Day Celebration is Tamalyn Taylor, who has played a vital role in the activity and who was also honored during last year’s shindig with the Environmental Person of the Year Award. She and fellow event organizers are excitedly anticipating this April’s event but there is one thing they need to make it a truly spectacular gathering – participation by community entities.

“The planning is going pretty well, our next meeting isn’t until the end of the month but John and I have been readying some things behind the scenes,” Taylor told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “Many of our organization from past years will be returning and we’re aiming to bring in some new ones as well.

“So far, Amargosa Conservancy and Ash Meadows Wildlife Refuge are both scheduled to be there, Desert Research Institute is coming, the BLM will be there. Of course, we’ll have local organizations represented, such as Friends of Discovery Park, the Pahrump Master Gardeners, Pahrump Valley Garden Club, Valley Electric Association and the NyE Communities Coalition,” Taylor continued. “Great Basin Water Co. will be back again this year, doing their five-gallon sapling giveaways and we’ll have other raffle prizes for people who come out.”

The event is incorporating an artistic element, too, with Cheryl Tocco of Artists and Artisans set to display her masterpieces.

“We’re also trying to get some youth participation,” Taylor remarked, noting that involving the next generation is crucial for both keeping the meaning of these holidays alive and seeding interest in the next batch of environmental activists. “So, we’re going to some of our youth groups to ask if they would like to do something creative, like posters or some sort of art, in relation to Earth and Arbor Day. We’re looking forward to seeing how that turns out!”

One of Pawlak’s personal favorite features of the Earth/Arbor Day Celebration will be on offer again, with Chicago-style hot dogs served up with genuine toppings for hungry attendees, along with some tasty chili and cornbread.

“Plus, in the morning, we’ll be having smoothies from the Indivisible Prickly Pears,” Taylor enthused.

All organizations and entities that would like to show off their love of the planet and all things nature this Earth and Arbor Day are encouraged to jump on board and be a part of all of the fun. In addition to filling the Bob Ruud Community Center with booths, the event committee is hoping to also bring in some organizations that could utilize more of the outdoor space that is available at the park.

The 21st Annual Pahrump Earth/Arbor Day Celebration’s theme is “Our Power, Our Planet.” The event is set for Saturday, April 26 at Petrack Park and the Bob Ruud Community Center. Vendor set-up begins at 8 a.m. and the event will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The next Earth/Arbor Day Committee meeting will take place Friday, Feb. 28. Anyone interested in the event or taking part can join via Zoom.

For more information, meeting details or to sign up for the event, contact Taylor at Tamalyn@NyECC.org

