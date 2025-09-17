Our Place Coffee adds new drive-up service and fall menu — PHOTOS

Local Pahrump coffee shop is continuing to grow with new offerings and updates.

There is a larger space for party events which seats up to 40 people at Our Place Coffee. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Our Place Coffee has a reservable meeting space that seats up to 12 people. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Our Place Coffee, open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., is located at 1401 S. Hwy. 160 B. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

“We just want to continue to be a real hub for Pahrump, a place that they can count on and go to,” detailed Kimberley Loveless. “We want to become a prominent Pahrump business. I think we're succeeding in that. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Our Place Coffee features an area called “The Jungle” complete with toys and a play kitchen for young children to enjoy. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Our Place Coffee is continuing to evolve with new ways of supporting the community. One of those recent additions is their new drive-up service. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Directly off Highway 160 in Pahrump, a local coffee shop is continuing to make an impact on the community through their multifaceted business efforts and evolution.

“It’s passion, persistence, and people,” stated owner Dan Loveless. “That’s what you really have to put first and foremost. If you’re missing any of those things, you’re not going to cut it.”

Dan Loveless and his wife Kimberley Loveless are the owners and operators of Our Place Coffee.

The establishment serves all kinds of hot and cold caffeinated beverages like coffee and tea, but they also provide other offerings, including non-caffeinated drink alternatives, dirty sodas, smoothies, pastries, and even savory food like breakfast sandwiches.

The business first opened at a Calvada Boulevard location in January 2024 but moved to its current location in November 2024.

The Lovelesses previously owned and started coffee shops in Oregon during the early 2010s. They moved to Pahrump about two and half years ago to be closer to family.

“We really noticed that Pahrump was lacking what we would personally be looking for in terms of meeting space, places where business professionals could go and hold meetings,” explained Kimberley Loveless.

Our Place Coffee has a reservable meeting space that seats up to 12 people comfortably, with room for a few more. There is a quiet section called “The Cove” toward the back of the shop, where professionals can work or hold meetings. They also have a larger space for party events which seats up to 40 people.

While the business-dedicated spaces are an important characteristic of the shop, the Lovelesses made it clear that Our Place Coffee has wide-open doors for everyone’s enjoyment.

“We wanted to offer those different spaces and such where businesspeople could meet, but then also a mom or a dad could bring their kid in,” Kimberley Loveless said.

Our Place Coffee features an area called “The Jungle” complete with toys and a play kitchen for young children to enjoy.

“We really want to be a hub for the community,” Kimberley Loveless explained.

Our Place Coffee is continuing to evolve with new ways of supporting the community. One of those recent additions is their new drive-up service.

“There’s a few different ways it can be done, but they just pull up into those designated spots that are right in front of the door,” stated Kimberley Loveless.

She further detailed that once you park at a drive-up space, a coffee shop employee will come outside to greet you and take your order. She adds that you can also place an order ahead of time through their website and then pick your drink up in a drive-up spot.

“To us, it’s much more fast than a traditional drive-thru,” she explained.

Our Place Coffee has released their fall menu to coincide with the autumn months. Some of the new fall specials include a caramel apple cider, a pumpkin bliss latte, and a food addition with an apple pie Belgian waffle.

“And for fall, it’s not all pumpkin,“ Kimberley Loveless explained. “We do have a lot of pumpkin stuff because people love it, but we also offer things like butterscotch, things that you’re not going to typically find all year-round.”

Other than new additions to their food and how they serve it, the Lovelesses host many community events and even put on their own special events like a nighttime karoke and even live music performances at Our Place Coffee.

“We just want to continue to be a real hub for Pahrump, a place that they can count on and go to,” detailed Kimberley Loveless. “We want to become a prominent Pahrump business. I think were succeeding in that.”

Our Place Coffee is located at 1401 S. Hwy. 160. The shop is open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To view their full menu and new fall offerings visit ourplacepahrump.com.

To reserve one of their small or larger spaces for gatherings or events contact Our Place Coffee through email at ourplacepahrump@gmail.com. If you’re interested in these spaces, you can also call the business at (702) 742-8621.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com