Pahrump 911: 2 crashes, 1 fire and an apparent murder-suicide

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a series of emergency service calls in recent days.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to the 3000 block of South Rainbow Avenue for a structure fire on Jan. 6, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

As crews arrived on location, they found a well-involved motorhome with extension to a closely located wood frame structure.

“Crews commenced a quick attack after stretching additional handlines due to the lengthy driveway,” Lewis said. “They were able to quickly control the fire with no further extension to the exposure. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is thought to be accidental in nature.”

Two-vehicle crash

On Jan. 9, crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 160 and CAAS Road for an injury motor vehicle accident at approximately 6:40 p.m.

“Upon arrival, we found a vehicle that had been struck in the rear at highway speeds,” Lewis said. “While there was no entrapment, one patient was transported to the hospital.”

Couple found dead at home

Emergency crews say they discovered an elderly couple dead inside their home about 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, after being dispathced there for a report of a gunshot wound. The incident is reportedly being investigated as a murder-suicide. No other information was immediately available.

Rollover crash

Approximately 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were dispatched to U.S. Highway 160 at approximately mile marker 32 for a one-vehicle rollover.

“Upon arrival, crews found the accident as described,” according to Lewis. “While there was no entrapment one patient was transported to the local hospital.”

Mesquite grove fire

On Jan. 13, fire crews responded to the 900 block of East Dayton for a brush fire at approximately 3 a.m.

“Crews arrived to find a well-advanced brush fire in a mesquite grove,” Lewis said. “The fire was quickly controlled despite the fact that recent rains had created a very mudded area and it was difficult for our apparatus and manpower to move through. The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental and possibly linked o a homeless camp.”

