Pahrump Animal Shelter joins nationwide Clear the Shelters promotion

The Nye County Animal Shelter in Pahrump is participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelter campaign to promote animal adoptions and welfare.

Omlet is looking for a new family during the Nye County Animal Shelter’s Clear the Shelters promotion. (Nye County Animal Shelter)

Rosie is a adoptable dog during the Nye County Animal Shelter's Clear the Shelters promotion. (Nye County Animal Shelter)

Lucky is a adoptable canine during the Nye County Animal Shelter's Clear the Shelters promotion. (Nye County Animal Shelter)

BK is a adoptable feline during the Nye County Animal Shelter's Clear the Shelters promotion. (Nye County Animal Shelter)

If you’re looking to adopt a furry friend this month, the Nye County Animal Shelter in Pahrump is making an offer you can’t refuse.

Pahrump’s local animal shelter is joining NBCUniversal Local’s 11th annual Clear the Shelters campaign.

“As part of the nationwide initiative, NBC and Telemundo stations partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to promote pet adoption and raise funds that support animal welfare,” explained an official press release.

Any adoptions from the Nye County Animal Shelter, until August 31, will be free.

“Thanks to a very generous donor, District 1 Commissioner Bruce Jabbour, every adoption fee has been paid through August 31,” said Kristina Siegmund, manager of the Nye County Animal Shelter. “Commissioner Jabbour has offered to sponsor all adoption fees for the remainder of the Clear the Shelter promotion.”

Siegmund says with Commissioner Jabbour’s contribution, as well as all the adoptable animals being fully vetted, there’s no better time to adopt a pet than now.

If you’d like to view adoptable pets before visiting, go to 24petconnect.com and enter 89060 as the zip code.

To celebrate the end of the Clear the Shelters month, the Nye County Animal Shelter will host a community pop-up event on August 30. The event will feature over a dozen local vendors and will be a good time to see adoptable dogs and cats looking for homes.

If adopting a pet isn’t a possibility for you but you’d still like to help, donations can be made through September 15 to support animal welfare.

To directly support the Nye County Animal Shelter visit, donate.clearthesheltersfund.org/page/nyecountyanimalshelter or to donate to the general fund visit, clearthesheltersfund.org

Donations of goods to help the animals are always welcome as well. Blankets, sheets, towels, toys, leashes, collars, and treats can all be brought to the shelter during business hours.

Walk-ins are welcome to adopt, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment call 775-751-7020. Visit the Nye County Animal Shelter at 1580 E Siri Lane.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

To adopt at the Nye County Animal Shelter

■ 1580 E Siri Lane

■ M-Sat 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

■ Sundays - appointment only

■ 775-751-7020

To donate

■ Blankets

■ sheets

■ towels

■ toys

■ leashes

■ collars

■ treats can all be brought to the shelter during business hours

■ donate.clearthesheltersfund.org/page/nyecountyanimalshelter