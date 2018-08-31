Pahrump area collision sends 3 to hospital

Three people were transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of West Charleston Park Drive and Barney Street.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A two-vehicle crash at Charleston Park Drive and Barney Street sent at least three people to Desert View Hospital this week. The collision occurred just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday Aug. 28. Both vehicles sustained major damage in the crash. One person declined medical transport to the hospital, according to Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis.

Three people were transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of West Charleston Park Drive and Barney Street.

Emergency crews were summoned to the scene just before 10 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 28, where a maroon minivan and a light green sedan collided.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis, who requested an additional medical unit, said a fourth person declined medical transport.

Westbound traffic along Charleston Park Drive was diverted through the Family Dollar business parking lot, while travel southbound on Barney Street was shut down as crews assessed the patients and worked to clear the scene.

Nye County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating which driver was at fault.

