News

Pahrump area Walmart offers new method for shopping

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 16, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump’s Walmart is now offering customers a new and convenient way to shop.

Store Manager Tyler Breitag said the retailer has expanded their online presence, allowing residents to shop for groceries and other items in the comfort of their own home, where they can now place online orders and pick the items up at their leisure, usually without even having to leave their vehicle.

Essentially, a customer can place an online order on the retailer’s website, and pick it up on the same day, or schedule a certain time and date to pick up their order.

Pick and click

Breitag noted that the process is very user-friendly.

“We will deliver them to your car so you won’t have to get out of your car,” Breitag said. “That means you can stay in the comfort of your air-conditioned car. Your car won’t heat up sitting in the parking lot. We load up your groceries for you and away you go. Most customers are in and out in less than three minutes.”

In order to provide the service, Breitag said Walmart expanded its presence on the south end of the property at 300 South Highway 160.

The project took roughly eight weeks to complete.

Online orders began on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The minimum online purchase order is $30.

“It’s going to be great for our community,” he said. “We’ve really listened to what the community wants, and with the technology today, this is just another facet for our customers to shop. Not only is it a great convenience for local residents but it’s also a wonderful convenience for residents of other communities. We have a lot of customers who come in from Beatty, Tonopah and Amargosa Valley. It’s another added convenience to save money and live better.”

Payment preference

Ron Kirk, e-commerce market manager for the retailer, said customers wanting to use the service have a few options to purchase their items after logging on to Walmart’s website.

“Customers can use a credit card or debit card,” he said. “We do offer Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Those customers have their own benefit cards. If the benefits don’t cover the full grocery purchase, they can pay by debit card or credit card for the balance.

“If they have to pay cash we have to bring them inside the store to run that order through the register. So it’s always better to have a debit card or credit card to finish off the transaction. Customers don’t necessarily need an app if they’re on their home computer, but there is an app for both Android and Apple that they can download.”

Online grocery shopping aside, Kirk also noted that the service also provides for non-edible items throughout the store.

“We are adding all kinds of different products to the website,” he said. “Just this week we added basic apparels, which of course includes socks, underwear and T-shirts. You can buy vacuum cleaners, fans, or whatever is available on the website.”

Additionally, Kirk noted that there are some items that can’t yet be ordered online.

“We can’t offer alcohol just yet through online grocery or e-commerce, but we are working with the state to get that permission,” he said. “Other states around us have been allowed to do that so we are working closely with the state to get their concerns met. There are also some restricted items that would require a customer to show identification.”

Help Wanted

Breitag, meanwhile, said as of late Tuesday morning of this week, Walmart received 20 online orders, all while noting that he expects to hire additional employees to help service online orders.

“We are always looking for great talent within our store for the community, and this is another way that we are adding to our talent pool inside the store,” he said. “Our customers love it and all of them have been super grateful.”

Walmart Assistant Manager Zach Jump spoke of a special incentive for first-time online orders.

Customers can get $10 off their first order of $50 or more,” he advised. “Just use the code: “WOWFRESH.”

The online order and delivery program is also in effect at most Walmart locations in Clark County as well, Jump said.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

