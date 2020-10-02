Pahrump Arts Council holding Halloween art contest

It’s officially October, the most spooktacular month of the year, and the valley’s creative minds will be put to a frightfully fun test with the Pahrump Arts Council’s newest endeavor, an art contest with the theme “It’s a COVID Halloween.”

It’s officially October, the most spooktacular month of the year, and the valley’s creative minds will be put to a frightfully fun test with the Pahrump Arts Council’s newest endeavor, an art contest with the theme “It’s a COVID Halloween.”

The Pahrump Arts Council is putting out the call to Pahrump’s most imaginative, crafty, artistic residents to celebrate the holiday in all its gory glory by dreaming up what they think COVID-19 would be dressed as if it were participating in Halloween this year.

The art contest is open to the entire community and participants do not have to be members of the arts council to take part. The deadline for submission is Tuesday, Oct. 20.

There are three age groups, including middle school, high school and adults ages 19 and older. One winner will be selected from each age group and their artwork will be featured in a future edition of the Pahrump Valley Times, as well as at the Pahrump Arts Council’s upcoming Halloween event. In addition, winners will receive a prize to include art supplies and gift cards.

There is a $10 entry fee per piece submitted. Artwork and accompanying fees can be submitted at the NyE Communities Coalition’s main office, 1020 E. Wilson Road. Submissions can also be dropped off at the Pahrump Arts Council’s office, 2340 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite D between Oct. 15 and Oct. 20. Entries should be submitted in an envelope containing the artist’s name, age group and the title of their piece.

For youngsters who want to participate but may be unable to pay the $10 entry fee, sponsorships are also available. To secure a sponsorship, send an email explaining why it is needed to the arts council at info@pvpac.org

“Have fun! We are excited to see how creative you all are!” an announcement from the nonprofit organization read.

For more information contact the arts council at the above-mentioned email address.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com