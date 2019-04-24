Pahrump-based VEA announces customer-related changes

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Electric and broadband customers now can conduct business from 7:30 a.m., until 5:30 p.m., daily Monday-Friday, said Bill Perna, manager of customer service.

Valley Electric Association has extended office hours and installed new phone software in moves that are expected to improve customer service for members, the cooperative announced earlier this month.

Electric and broadband customers now can conduct business from 7:30 a.m., until 5:30 p.m., daily Monday through Friday, said Bill Perna, manager of customer service, in a statement released by the VEA.

In addition, new software has been installed in the co-op’s phone system that will allow members faster access to specific information. The software reduces wait times for members who call in or who visit in person.

Previously, the VEA office had been open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Perna said. “We understand that people have to go to work or school, and we wanted to provide more access for our members to take care of their business. This allows people to come into the office before the workday begins, and we will help every member who walks in or calls in by 5:30 p.m.”

Several weeks ago, VEA installed software that allows callers to quickly identify what their need is so the calls can be directed to the proper resource, Perna said. With an average of 12,000-plus phone calls a month, the faster the co-op can get the caller to the right person, the better for everyone. Effective the week of April 1, 2019, consumers were able to make automated payments over the phone. “This will allow members to check balances of their accounts and pay their bill 24/7.”

The process will be password protected, the VEA said.

“When member needs are taken care of quickly, customer service representatives will have more time to work directly with members,” Perna said.

Also as part of the initiative to improve the customer experience, a VEA representative will be available in the VEA lobby in Pahrump most days to teach members how to use the payment kiosks. “Educating members on how to use the kiosk will provide more flexibility in making payments on their terms and on their schedules.”

Payment kiosks are available at the VEA warehouse in every outer district, as well as at Smith’s and the VEA headquarters in Pahrump, the VEA said.

The Pahrump headquarters has one kiosk located inside of the main lobby and a drive-thru kiosk to provide members in all districts 24/7 access. Members can visit the VEA website at

https://vea.coop/about-us/kiosk-locations/ to find the full list of kiosk locations.

Details were announced by the VEA in a news release.