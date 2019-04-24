Pahrump-based VEA donates tablets to Nye school district

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Five of the computer systems are being sent to Gabbs, Valley Electric Association reported.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times In Gabbs, the devices are set to be used by the new headteacher next year in working with students and robotics, a school district official said in the VEA announcement.

Valley Electric Association has donated 28 computer tablets to the Nye County School District for use by Special Education Support Services.

Most of the tablets will be used in the Special Education Support Services department for students with special needs, Robert Williams, the school district’s director of technology, said in a statement released by the VEA.

“We also plan to send about five of the devices to Gabbs for use by the new headteacher next year in working with students and robotics,” Williams said. “The donations are appreciated and helpful.”

The tablets – all iPads – are seven to eight years old but have been well maintained and are still in excellent working condition, said Michael Lee, supervisor of systems and help desk for VEA.

The tablets’ operating system can no longer accept software updates, but they still have value as learning tools. “All looked like new or nearly new, and all are properly functioning,” Lee said.

VEA used some of the tablets in the field by line crews and for fiber mapping. “Some apps could not be updated to the latest version,” said Lee, so their use is limited at VEA.

The cooperative donated four iPad 2s (2011 vintage); 15 iPad 3s (2012) and nine iPads with retina display (2012).

“We have a special relationship with the Nye County School District,” said interim Chief Executive Dick Peck. “Though we can no longer use these computer tablets, it is really great that we are able to share these tools with teachers and students, and they can put them to good use.”