Pahrump business donates meals for Thanksgiving

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 27, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

With the Thanksgiving holiday right around the corner, residents all across the valley are busy readying themselves to spend the day gobbling down a magnificent meal with friends and family. But for some, Thanksgiving is not all joy and anticipation.

Those who struggle financially often find the holiday to be quite stressful as they strive to provide a feast for their families, preventing them from reveling fully in the spirit of the occasion.

Knowing this fact, one local business stepped up to help make Thanksgiving a lot less stressful and much more cheerful by donating 20 entire holiday meals to area seniors and families, complete with turkey, stuffing, potatoes, pies and all the other goodies necessary to create that quintessential Thanksgiving dinner.

“The reason we are doing this is, during the holidays everybody needs little bit of help and there are some families that are less fortunate than the rest of us. We wanted to give back,” D&J Electrical Field Supervisor Rick Finkler told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We have been here for 30-plus years and a lot of our customers are senior citizens and I know for a fact that many of the folks we are giving these meals to are seniors and it’s nice to be able to give back to these folks… This gives us a chance to help out. My boss, Dan Ames, is all about wanting to help out some less fortunate people, especially during the holidays.”

D&J Electrical team members said the effort was just one simple way of giving back to the community that supports its business year-round but the impact of such an act resonates loud and clear for the families who benefited from the company’s generosity.

When Thanksgiving dawns on Thursday, Nov. 28, those families will be able to put the donated items to good use and fill their homes not just with the tantalizing scents of Thanksgiving but also with all of the carefree smiles and happiness that Thanksgiving should bring.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

