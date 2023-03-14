49°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump casinos paid out $1.6M in jackpots last month

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
March 14, 2023 - 12:06 pm
 

Pahrump casinos paid out more than $1.6 million in jackpots in February, according to a report from Golden Entertainment Inc., which locally operates the Pahrump Nugget, Lakeside and Gold Town casinos.

A lucky local playing at the Pahrump Nugget took home the biggest win of the month, according to reports from the gaming operator, when he hit a royal flush and won $20,000 on a $5 bet playing video poker on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The day before that, a local at Gold Town Casino reportedly took home a jackpot of $13,298 while playing the “Rich Little Piggies” slot.

The largest win at Lakeside Casino & RV Park that month hit on Feb. 8, when a $2 bet turned into a $5,100 jackpot for a gamer playing the “King Video Keno” slot.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Pahrump’s Heidi Fleiss recalls ups and downs with actor Tom Sizemore
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Actor Tom Sizemore died on March 3, after suffering a stroke weeks earlier. He starred in Natural Born Killers, Saving Private Ryan and other blockbuster films. Sizemore served 8 months for abusing the former ‘Hollywood Madam.’ Fleiss reflects on their time together.

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation
Nye County’s 5.7% jobless rate among highest in state
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

About 985 Nye County workers remain unemployed, according to the latest workforce figures, which show Nevada has overall surpassed 1.5 million jobs and has largely recovererd any positions that it lost during the pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2019 shows two youngsters with the East ...
Pahrump Holiday Task Force gearing up for Community Easter Picnic
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force has just one mission, that of bringing the community together for holiday celebrations throughout the year, and with Easter less than a month away, the nonprofit group is gearing up for its next big shindig.

Zillow Residents of Nevada who'd like to purchase their own home in Nye County have the opportu ...
BUY IN NYE: 61-year-old woman is first to become homeowner through rural housing program
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The program is geared toward first-time homebuyers, or those who have not purchased at home in the last three years and provides up to $16,000 in down payment assistance to finance the purchase of single-family units, townhomes, condos and manufactured homes. The minimum credit score for the program starts at 640.

4-year-old found at intersection nearly naked and running
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump parents of the child have been charged with child abuse and neglect. Deputies say they contacted a social worker to investigate and found conditions in the boy’s home unsuitable for him and the seven other kids who lived there.