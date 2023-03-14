Pahrump casinos paid out $1.6M in jackpots last month

A lucky local playing at the Pahrump Nugget took home the biggest win of the month when he hit a royal flush and won $20,000 on a $5 bet playing video poker on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Pahrump casinos paid out more than $1.6 million in jackpots in February, according to a report from Golden Entertainment Inc., which locally operates the Pahrump Nugget, Lakeside and Gold Town casinos.

The day before that, a local at Gold Town Casino reportedly took home a jackpot of $13,298 while playing the “Rich Little Piggies” slot.

The largest win at Lakeside Casino & RV Park that month hit on Feb. 8, when a $2 bet turned into a $5,100 jackpot for a gamer playing the “King Video Keno” slot.