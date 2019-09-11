Pahrump ceremonies to commemorate 9/11
Events are planned today in Pahrump to remember the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.
They include:
■ A special ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at the Calvada Eye First Responders’ Reflection Area at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive. The fifth annual event is being organized once again by leadership and members of the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club.
■ A beautification project from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Pahrump’s NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road. It’s part of a National Day of Remembrance.
■ A special 9/11 tribute at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10054, 4651 South Homestead Road. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., and the event will also include a flag retirement ceremony at 5 p.m.
About 9/11
“9/11” is shorthand for four coordinated terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaida on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people.
Terrorists from al-Qaida hijacked four commercial airplanes, deliberately crashing two of the planes into the upper floors of the North and South towers of the World Trade Center complex and a third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Va.
Passengers on the fourth hijacked plane, Flight 93, fought back, and the plane was crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania about 20 minutes by air from Washington, D.C.
Source: www.911memorial.org