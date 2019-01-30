Pahrump chamber readies for gala, awards ceremony

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Installation Gala and Community Awards Ceremony for 2019 is set to see up to 200 attendees for its installation of the 2019 board of directors and announcement of the 2018 Community Awards.

The member-only event at the Pahrump Nugget Banquet Hall is set to open at 6 p.m. on Saturday to attendees for cocktails and photos.

Dinner will get underway at 6:30 p.m., according to the itinerary sent out by the chamber. The Nugget is at 681 S. Highway 160, on the northwest corner of Highway 160 and Crawford Way.

The installation of the new board members for 2019 will start at 7:30 p.m. with the announcement of the community awards starting at 8 p.m.

Some changes have already come to the chamber.

Chris Erwin, CEO of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, has resigned his position.

Along with those changes in leadership, the new president for 2019 will be Max Buffi, a current member of the board of directors for the chamber.

The chamber hosts a large list of the major events that occur in the Pahrump area. These include the Balloon Festival, the Biz &Home Expo and the Fall Festival.

The “Best of Pahrump” awards were already given out earlier in January at Valley Electric Association’s conference center.

Three winners received from each of 22 categories received an award during the Jan. 9 event. A gold, silver and bronze award was up for grabs in each category.

According to a release about the gala and awards ceremony from the chamber, the time to RSVP closed on Monday. For more information, call the chamber at 775-727-5800.

