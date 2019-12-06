51°F
Pahrump community joins together for Thanksgiving feast

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 6, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

On a chilly day in the Pahrump Valley with the crispness of autumn singing in the air, hundreds gathered together for an afternoon of companionship, camaraderie and good food at the Community Outreach Thanksgiving Dinner.

Hosted by the New Holiday Task Force for the very first time this year, the event took place in the warm and cozy venue of the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center. An army of volunteers worked tirelessly throughout the day to bring a festive and bright holiday to the community and it was clear from the many smiles around the room that they were successful in that mission.

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo, who is a member of the New Holiday Task Force and has been a supporter of the community Thanksgiving meals for many years, gave the public an overview of how the event went that afternoon during the commission’s Dec. 3 meeting.

“That was excellent,” a very pleased Blundo said of the Thanksgiving outreach dinner. “That went the way we’ve had it go for the last eight years. That was my ninth year but it was our first year as the New Holiday Task Force and it’s really good to see the people in the community come out. We served over 500 meals.”

Sights now set on Christmas

The Thanksgiving holiday may be over now but the members of the New Holiday Task Force have no time to rest as they head right into preparations for the committee’s next big endeavor, the Community Outreach Christmas Dinner.

This annual event will see a very major change this year, the day on which it is held. Rather than hosting the dinner on Christmas Day itself, the committee has decided to move the event to Christmas Eve in hopes that even more people will be able to make time to stop in and enjoy.

The Community Outreach Christmas Dinner is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, inside the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road in Pahrump. There will be a buffet-style meal served and residents in need of some warm clothing to stave off the coldness of the season will be able to pick up coats, jackets, scarves, hats and other winter weather items in the Clothing Closet as well.

The community can play a large part in helping put this large-scale event together, either by donating items, funds or else volunteering their time. Anyone willing to lend a hand to the cause may contact New Holiday Task Force member Linda Wright at 775-419-7857 or by emailing thenewholidaytaskforce@gmail.com

Donations of grocery store gift cards and monetary donations can be made at the location of the New Holiday Task Force’s parent organization, Heritage Bible Church, 3061 E. Heritage Drive in Pahrump. All checks should be made payable to Heritage Bible Church with “New Holiday Task Force” noted in the memo line.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

