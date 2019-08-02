Pahrump crash sends 4 to hospital

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews remained busy as they responded to numerous service calls throughout the valley over the past few weeks.

On Sunday July 28, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Pahrump fire crews responded to a trailer fire which was being used a fixed-residence in the homeless camp, roughly a half-mile east of the Best Western RV Park. The fire which was suspect in nature, was quickly controlled with no extension to other tents or trailers, Fire Chief Scott Lewis said.

One person was flown to UMC Trauma by Mercy Air while three others were transported by ground to Desert View Hospital, following a head-on crash at Highway and Mesquite Avenue, just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday July 28. The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

On Saturday July 13th fire crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash just after 9 a.m. in the area of Oakridge Avenue. One person was medically evaluated and subsequently transported to Desert View Hospital.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to the area of Gamebird Road and Prairie Avenue on Saturday, July 27, for an auto/pedestrian collision just before 7:30 a.m., where one person who sustained serious injuries was transported by Mercy Air 21 to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.

High-impact collision

On Sunday, July 28, crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 160 and Mesquite Avenue at 12:20 p.m., where the initial reports indicated that two people were unconscious at the scene.

“Crews arrived to find a head-on collision involving SUVs,” Lewis said. “One of the vehicles sustained a secondary impact with a light standard. The scene size-up and risk assessment revealed there were no additional scene hazards and no entrapment, however, there were a total of four patients, one of which was deemed critical, left to go by flight to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.”

The three remaining patients were transported by ground to Desert View Hospital.

“As a result of the number of patients, which was originally reported as five, we embraced our mass casualty incident protocols, which added additional apparatuses from our agency,” he said. “It’s not often that we have to launch our mass casualty protocols, but once an incident gets over a number of patients, and you have a report that at least two are unconscious, we have to make sure that we have enough resources on scene immediately to ensure that we get the appropriate level of care as soon as possible.”

Structure fire

Later on Sunday, fire crews were dispatched for a report of a structure fire, just before 6:30 p.m.

Lewis said the dispatch was originally reported as being behind the Best Western RV Park, but the fire was actually located on the alluvial fan, approximately a half-mile further east of the Best Western RV Park.

“It involved a trailer that was placed as a fixed residence in the homeless camp,” he said. “The two occupants were accounted for and safe. The fire, which was suspect in nature, was quickly controlled with no extension to other tents or trailers.”

Vehicle crash

On Saturday, July 13, fire crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash just after 9 a.m. in the area of Oakridge Street.

“Crews arrived to find a vehicle that had left the roadway, and went through a mesquite grove, causing serious damage to the vehicle,” he said. “One person was medically evaluated and transported to Desert View Hospital.”

Two-year-old locked inside vehicle

“On July 15, crews responded to a residence on Pershing Avenue for a report of a toddler locked inside a hot vehicle.

“The patient was extricated without incident and transported to the local hospital,” Lewis said. “The child was said to have been locked in the car for 40 minutes on a hot day. The sheriff’s office is investigating that incident.”

Sheriff’s deputies rescue child

On July 18, crews were dispatched to a rescue assignment on Homestead Road near Highway 160 at approximately 1:18 p.m.

“Upon responding, crews were notified that a child in the back seat of a car became entangled with the car seat strap wrapped around its neck,” Lewis said. “The sheriff’s office arrived just prior to the fire department and quickly cut the strap, freeing the child. That patient was medically evaluated but was not transported.”

