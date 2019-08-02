79°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump crash sends 4 to hospital

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 2, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews remained busy as they responded to numerous service calls throughout the valley over the past few weeks.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to the area of Gamebird Road and Prairie Avenue on Saturday, July 27, for an auto/pedestrian collision just before 7:30 a.m., where one person who sustained serious injuries was transported by Mercy Air 21 to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.

High-impact collision

On Sunday, July 28, crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 160 and Mesquite Avenue at 12:20 p.m., where the initial reports indicated that two people were unconscious at the scene.

“Crews arrived to find a head-on collision involving SUVs,” Lewis said. “One of the vehicles sustained a secondary impact with a light standard. The scene size-up and risk assessment revealed there were no additional scene hazards and no entrapment, however, there were a total of four patients, one of which was deemed critical, left to go by flight to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.”

The three remaining patients were transported by ground to Desert View Hospital.

“As a result of the number of patients, which was originally reported as five, we embraced our mass casualty incident protocols, which added additional apparatuses from our agency,” he said. “It’s not often that we have to launch our mass casualty protocols, but once an incident gets over a number of patients, and you have a report that at least two are unconscious, we have to make sure that we have enough resources on scene immediately to ensure that we get the appropriate level of care as soon as possible.”

Structure fire

Later on Sunday, fire crews were dispatched for a report of a structure fire, just before 6:30 p.m.

Lewis said the dispatch was originally reported as being behind the Best Western RV Park, but the fire was actually located on the alluvial fan, approximately a half-mile further east of the Best Western RV Park.

“It involved a trailer that was placed as a fixed residence in the homeless camp,” he said. “The two occupants were accounted for and safe. The fire, which was suspect in nature, was quickly controlled with no extension to other tents or trailers.”

Vehicle crash

On Saturday, July 13, fire crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash just after 9 a.m. in the area of Oakridge Street.

“Crews arrived to find a vehicle that had left the roadway, and went through a mesquite grove, causing serious damage to the vehicle,” he said. “One person was medically evaluated and transported to Desert View Hospital.”

Two-year-old locked inside vehicle

“On July 15, crews responded to a residence on Pershing Avenue for a report of a toddler locked inside a hot vehicle.

“The patient was extricated without incident and transported to the local hospital,” Lewis said. “The child was said to have been locked in the car for 40 minutes on a hot day. The sheriff’s office is investigating that incident.”

Sheriff’s deputies rescue child

On July 18, crews were dispatched to a rescue assignment on Homestead Road near Highway 160 at approximately 1:18 p.m.

“Upon responding, crews were notified that a child in the back seat of a car became entangled with the car seat strap wrapped around its neck,” Lewis said. “The sheriff’s office arrived just prior to the fire department and quickly cut the strap, freeing the child. That patient was medically evaluated but was not transported.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Courtesy of Sam Peters Nevada District 4 Congressional Candidate Sam Peters owns two business i ...
Las Vegas businessman enters Nevada’s District 4 congressional race
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After serving as an officer in the United States Air Force for 20 years, it would be safe to say at this point, that Nevada resident Sam Peters is the sole Republican District 4 Congressional candidate who has earned a Bronze Star.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times People watch Kamala Harris in a live telecast at K7 B ...
Kamala Harris campaign takes focus on rural Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her team, have been moving across parts of rural Nevada in recent weeks to focus on issues facing less densely populated areas. The candidate, in a field of more than two dozen opponents, also participated in a virtual conference that was broadcast across several rural areas in the state.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, July 31 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $67 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A crime scene evolved into a HazMat response on Tuesday aft ...
Hazmat teams respond to crime scene in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least three Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were transported to Desert View Hospital while they were investigating a crime scene just before 2:30 p.m., on Tuesday, July 30.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Music instructors at Foxter Music in Pahrump played for a c ...
Foxter Music celebrates 3 years in Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A music store based in Pahrump entertained locals and visitors to the area as the owner celebrated three years in business.

Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal The event in question failed to draw a crowd, perhap ...
Beatty land-use workshop lacks local attendance
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When the reporter covering an event and the town secretary constitute the total local attendance at an event in Beatty it is safe to say that the town was poorly represented.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Military Order of the Purple Heart Commander Dan Peterson, l ...
3rd annual ceremony set to honor Purple Heart Day in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

National Purple Heart Day will be observed around the country on Wednesday, Aug, 7 and for the third year running, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 of Pahrump will host a ceremony in honor of the occasion.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times 2019 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Laraine Babbitt.
Golden Years Queen holds first Caregivers Retreat in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As 2019 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen, Laraine Babbitt has many duties to attend to but perhaps the most special for the pageant winner is pursuing her personal platform.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office, Positive Pahrump and Pahrum ...
Back to School Supply Drive a success across Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s back to school season with Nye County students set to start the 2019-2020 school term on Aug. 12 and in an effort to help them gear up for the coming year, three area entities came together to host a Back to School Supply Drive on Saturday, July 27.