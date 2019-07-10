98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump event held for local real estate agents, brokers

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
July 10, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Several local real estate agents, title and loan officers and real estate brokers were invited to a wine-tasting event in Pahrump at the end of June.

The event, hosted by representatives from Landmark Home Warranty and co-hosted by a representative from Guild Mortgage, ran for roughly two hours at Sanders Family Winery in Pahrump. The wine tasting was led by Sanders Winery owner Jack Sanders.

The June 27 event included presentations by Thomas Williams from Guild and Oscar Armenta from Landmark.

Several locals from the real estate industry attended the event that also had a wine tasting and cheese pairing, along with other food and beverages.

Landmark offers home warranties for residential properties in five states, including Nevada, according to its website. Also according to the company’s website, its coverage will soon be available nationwide.

For more information about Landmark, head to www.landmarkhw.com And for more information on Guild, head to guildmortgage.com

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, July 3 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $59 million.

(Thinkstock)
Earthquakes rattle Pahrump
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

Two powerful earthquakes centered in Southern California rattled Pahrump on July 4-5, jarring local residents who reported beds and buildings swaying, chandeliers swinging and electrical outages from the second quake.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Pahrump's annual Fireworks Show lit ...
A sparkling spectacle lights up Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Residents and visitors of the Pahrump Valley were treated to a very exciting and dazzling spectacle in celebration of Independence Day, with the loud booming and bright sparkle of pyrotechnics filling the dark skies during the town of Pahrump’s annual fireworks show.

Getty Images An industrial hemp farmers meeting is planned for July 12 at the Pahrump Valley M ...
Hemp group is set to meet in Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Hemp Association is hosting meeting on the topic of buffer zones for hemp growers in Nevada at 3 p.m. Friday at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Joining Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford in submitting comments to ...
Nevada part of effort involving debit card overdraft fees
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a coalition of 25 state attorneys general in opposing any effort by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to roll back or limit its overdraft rule.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times This flyer announcing the pool's closure was posted on July 4 ...
Vandalism closes Parhump swimming pool
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

Vandalism forced the closure of the Pahrump community swimming pool on July 4, a shutdown that extended lasted until July 8.

Screenshot of video by Ryan Muccio Water is shown gushing near Ambush and Dandelion streets in ...
Water spotted gushing in Pahrump
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

Officials have identified the source of water spotted gushing out of the ground near Dandelion and Ambush streets last week.