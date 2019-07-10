Pahrump event held for local real estate agents, brokers

Several local real estate agents, title and loan officers and real estate brokers were invited to a wine-tasting event in Pahrump at the end of June.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Several professionals from real estate and related industries stopped at Sanders Family Winery for a wine tasting event hosted by landmark Home Warranty in Las Vegas. The venue included a presentation of Landmark’s offerings in Southern Nevada, including Pahrump.

Oscar Armenta/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A wine tasting event hosted by Landmark Home Warranty and co-hosted by Guild Mortgage was held at the end of June at Sanders Family Winery in Pahrump. The roughly two-hour-long event had a wine tasting and presentation by representatives of both companies.

Oscar Armenta/Landmark Home Warranty Real estate agents and others from related industries attended a wine tasting hosted by Landmark Home Warranty. The tasting was led by Sanders Family Winery owner Jack Sanders.

Several local real estate agents, title and loan officers and real estate brokers were invited to a wine-tasting event in Pahrump at the end of June.

The event, hosted by representatives from Landmark Home Warranty and co-hosted by a representative from Guild Mortgage, ran for roughly two hours at Sanders Family Winery in Pahrump. The wine tasting was led by Sanders Winery owner Jack Sanders.

The June 27 event included presentations by Thomas Williams from Guild and Oscar Armenta from Landmark.

Several locals from the real estate industry attended the event that also had a wine tasting and cheese pairing, along with other food and beverages.

Landmark offers home warranties for residential properties in five states, including Nevada, according to its website. Also according to the company’s website, its coverage will soon be available nationwide.

For more information about Landmark, head to www.landmarkhw.com And for more information on Guild, head to guildmortgage.com

