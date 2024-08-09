87°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Pahrump Fall Festival | 2024 event will be medieval affair

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file This file photo shows youngsters enjoying themsel ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file This file photo shows youngsters enjoying themselves on rides at a previous Pahrump Fall Festival. Tickets for the carnival are now on sale.
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Tickets for the rodeo which accompanies the Pahrump Fa ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Tickets for the rodeo which accompanies the Pahrump Fall Festival are $12 per person, per night until Sept. 14, when the price goes up to $15.
More Stories
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tails of Nye County's trap, neuter, return program as well ...
Tails of Nye County closing - here’s when
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2024 Purple Heart Day Ceremony in Pahrump took place Wed ...
GALLERY: See photos from Pahrump’s Purple Heart Day
pvt default image
Pahrump man booked for allegedly extorting debtors
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A home at Adams Road and Rockaway Lane was completely destroy ...
Fire that destroyed Pahrump home likely started in garage
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 9, 2024 - 4:28 am
 

This September, the Pahrump Fall Festival will return for its 59th year and town officials are already hard at work prepping for what is hands-down the valley’s largest annual public event.

Thousands of residents and visitors are expected to pack Petrack Park for four days of festival fun, including the ever-popular rodeo, the Fall Festival parade, the arts/crafts and food/horticulture exhibition, a carnival, entertainment and plenty of vendors. And while general admission to the park is free, the rodeo and carnival come with a cost, tickets for which are now on sale.

Carnival tickets are $35 for a single wristband and five game tickets while Mega Passes allow groups to score a discount, with five wristbands and five game tickets for $150. Saturday, Sept. 21 will be the only day with split carnival sessions, with the first session running from noon to 5 p.m., and the second from 5 p.m. to midnight. Session upgrades for Saturday carnival wristbands will be available for $15 at ticket booths on site. Rodeo tickets are $12 each until Sept. 13, after which the price is $15 per person.

Town officials are urging the public to only purchase their carnival and rodeo tickets in person at one of three authorized area locations, the Pahrump Tourism Office, Valley Electric Association or Shadow Mountain Feed and Tack. Tickets can also be purchased online through the town’s website but these come with a convenience fee attached.

“Use caution when purchasing from third-party sources,” town officials stressed.

The Pahrump Fall Festival parade is also seeking entrants, with a 2024 theme of “Medieval.” The Kiwanis Club of Pahrump will be heading up this year’s parade, entry to which costs $40 until Sept. 1, when an additional $10 late fee will be charged.

And residents shouldn’t forget the arts/crafts and food/horticulture exhibition, which is also following the 2024 Medieval theme. Entries into this portion of the Fall Festival will be accepted at the Bob Ruud Community Center between Sept. 16 and 18, with the exhibits to open to the public Sept. 20 through 22. There are all sorts of categories of competition available and organizers encourage all of the valley’s community members to get involved.

In 2023, the Fall Festival’s entertainment portion stirred some controversy, with several local performers upset at the balance of local versus non-local talent. Commissioner Frank Carbone didn’t shy away from addressing this during a discussion on the event at the board’s Aug. meeting, asking how the entertainment was being handled this year.

“Have we had communication with the folks and told them, this is what we have for our (entertainment) budget, this is all we can spend?” Carbone queried.

Pahrump Buildings and Grounds Manager Jimmy Martinez said staff was currently working with many local and out-of-town entertainers on that issue, noting, “As we did last year, we will have local entertainment and outside entertainment.”

Commissioner Donna Cox, who is serving her final year before terming out, then touched on one of the original hearts of the event, the open-bit barbecue that was closed down many years ago. She said she would love to see that revived, remarking, “That was an exceptional draw for out-of-town people to come here… And I actually still have the old-fashioned recipes for both the meat and the beans they used to make.”

Though that is not something town staff will be able to accomplish this year, Martinez said it’s on the punch-list for the future.

“The pits were no longer usable,” Martinez explained as to why they were closed down, adding, “We met with the health department, we got the requirements and we’re OK to do a new pit location, we have one picked out, but we’re working on funding for next year.”

The 59th Annual Pahrump Fall Festival is set for Sept. 19 through 22. For more information contact Town of Pahrump Administrative Secretary Courtney Kenney at 775-727-2825 or visit PahrumpNV.gov or VisitPahrump.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2024 Purple Heart Day Ceremony in Pahrump took place Wed ...
GALLERY: See photos from Pahrump’s Purple Heart Day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Military service often comes with sacrifice and National Purple Heart Day is intended to honor those who have suffered wounds or made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives in defense of America.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Purple Heart Day will be marked with a ceremony on Wednesday, ...
Want to pay tribute to America’s injured and fallen? Here’s how
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Next Wednesday will mark National Purple Heart Day and several of the valley’s veterans organizations are coming together to host a ceremony in honor of this somber, deeply meaningful military holiday.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 2024 Back to School Fair took place July 27 at the Pahrum ...
GALLERY: Back to School in Pahrump Valley
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Most of Nye County School District’s students will begin another term on Monday and thanks to the efforts of the NyE Communities Coalition, hundreds have been prepared with a full complement of supplies needed to tackle their upcoming academic pursuits.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Remote Area Medical is an international nonprofit providing ...
Remote Area Medical returning for 9th year – how to get involved
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With just two months until Remote Area Medical (RAM) makes its return to the Pahrump Valley, volunteer recruitment is in full swing. RAM needs an army of people, both medically trained individuals and general volunteers, in order to provide the array of free health care services its pop-up clinics are known for, services which have brought relief and prevented suffering for thousands of residents over the last eight years.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Developers are looking to expand Pleasant Valley, filing a t ...
More homes slated for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

One of the valley’s residential subdivisions is making its first move toward expansion in more than a decade, with the Nye County Commission approving a tentative map for what is known as Pleasant Valley earlier this month.

Mick Akers/Pahrump Valley Times Local GriefShare chapter founder Pete Giordano brought the orga ...
GriefShare celebrates 9 years of healing
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This July marked the start of another year for the GriefShare chapter at Central Valley Baptist Church and in the last nine years, hundreds of lives have been changed by this nondenominational, multi-faceted support group. But the need is ever-present and GriefShare continues to pursue its mission of helping those who have faced loss through their journey from mourning to joy.