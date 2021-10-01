Pahrump Fall Festival a real crowd-pleaser

This September, the Pahrump community and its many visitors were treated to four days filled with fun and activities during the Pahrump Fall Festival, and after all was said and done, officials with the town of Pahrump were raving about the outcome of the much-anticipated large-scale event, declaring it to be a huge triumph and certainly one of the best festivals the valley has ever seen.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2021 Pahrump Fall Festival opened with a bang on Thursday, Sept. 23. This photo shows youngsters exiting a carnival ride while fireworks light up the night sky behind them.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times With a bright smile on her face, a young Fall Festival attendee is seen enjoying one of the many kiddie rides available at the Fall Festival carnival.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Thursday, Sept. 23, this photo shows a small portion of the crowd gathered at Petrack Park for the first night of the Fall Festival.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly had the honor of being named the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade Grand Marshal this year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A car show at the 2021 Pahrump Fall Festival attracted many admiring remarks from those who stopped by to see the array of vehicles on display.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times For the first time ever, fireworks were included in the Pahrump Fall Festival and evidenced by the crowd's reaction, the pyrotechnic display was well received.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A group of Fall Festival-goers pause to watch as Zambelli Fireworks shoots incendiary devices into the air.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The carnival is always a big draw at the Pahrump Fall Festival and attendees can be standing in line, waiting to purchase their tickets and wrist bands.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Entertainment was a big feature at the Pahrump Fall Festival. In this photo, a dancer from Donna's Dance Studio can be seen performing before an appreciative audience.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The main stage at the Pahrump Fall Festival was almost constantly filled with audience members enjoying the many performances that took place of the four days of festival fun.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Miss Pahrump Queen Sienna Brown, first attendant Brenna Quinones and second attendant Taylor Tillery are pictured waving to the crowds lining Highway 160 during the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump 4-H Club is seen strolling down Highway 160 as part of the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard proudly hoist flags into the air as they march down the highway in the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Fall Festival carnival included all sorts of rides for patrons to enjoy.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Families can be seen filling the carnival area at Petrack Park during the Pahrump Fall Festival.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Automobiles of all kinds were included in the Fall Festival car show.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Arts and Crafts on exhibit at the Pahrump Fall Festival were many and varied, with each piece earning itself comments of enthusiasm and praise from those who made their way through the Bob Ruud Community Center.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Prizes for the best of each category in the Pahrump Fall Festival Arts and Crafts exhibit were proudly displayed.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Horseshoes were yet another feature of the Pahrump Fall Festival, with one horseshoe pitcher pictured making a toss.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Petrack Park saw thousands of people come through over the four days of the Pahrump Fall Festival.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Officials with the town of Pahrump reported positive feedback from the vendors of the Pahrump Fall Festival, who were doing brisk business over the four days of the festival.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Arts and Crafts exhibit at the Pahrump Fall Festival filled the Bob Ruud Community Center with an assortment of artistic creations.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Fall Festival Fireworks Show was such a hit that town officials said they would like to make it a permanent part of the festival in the future.

This September, the Pahrump community and its many visitors were treated to four days filled with fun and activities during the Pahrump Fall Festival, and after all was said and done, officials with the town of Pahrump were raving about the outcome of the much-anticipated large-scale event, declaring it to be a huge triumph and certainly one of the best festivals the valley has ever seen.

“We were all so pleased with the 2021 Pahrump Fall Festival,” town of Pahrump Tourism Director Arlette Ledbetter enthused following the event. “We offer thanks to the community for supporting the event, gratitude to the sponsors for their contributions and a heartfelt thanks to all staff and volunteers. There was such an incredible atmosphere of excitement and joy! The good time had by all are a great measure of success.”

The Pahrump Fall Festival kicked off the evening of Thursday, Sept. 23 at Petrack Park, with more than 180 vendors, a carnival full of rides and other amusements and live entertainment on the main stage.

The event had a brand new element this year with the addition of a fireworks show conducted by Zambelli Fireworks and just as event organizers had hoped, this feature was a big draw for attendees on the opening night of the festival.

At 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, Petrack Park was packed with patrons eager to get in on all of the fun and when the first of the incendiary devices lit the sky, there was an audible gasp of awe and excitement from those milling around the festival venue.

Eyes immediately turned upward as the bombs continued to burst overhead, spilling their bright colors across the crowd, and Ledbetter said this was something that had many attendees gushing with delight. It was such an awesome part of the event that event organizers are planning to incorporate the show as a permanent part of the festival in years to come.

“The response to the Fall Festival fireworks show was wonderful,” Ledbetter told the Pahrump Valley Times, noting, “We would like to add that to each year. Such an incredible display of fireworks by Zambelli!”

The festival continued over the following three days, Sept. 24, 25 and 26, with two nights of rodeo hosted by Nevada Western Heritage, a car show, hot air balloons, horseshoe tournaments, arts and crafts exhibits and the annual Fall Festival Parade all adding their own components of attraction throughout the event. Thousands of people made their way to the park over the course of the festival and if the snatches of conversation that could be heard throughout it all are anything to judge by, all those who attended found something to revel in during the Fall Festival.

As for Ledbetter’s favorite parts of the event, she remarked that the live performances were top-notch this year. “The entertainment was quality and my grandchildren’s favorite was the Princess Party on Saturday,” she said. “My favorite was the Latin music and dancing!”

Town of Pahrump Executive Assistant Alex Crow agreed, telling the Times, “The entertainment was great. Every single band showed up and did amazing. In my opinion, the top four bands were Duncan Faure on Friday night, the Sin City Unplugged Saturday night, the Paradise Rejects on Sunday and the band Arlette liked best, Latin Sound, a band from Los Angeles. They had so many people dancing, it was incredible!”

Both said the town has receive plenty of positive feedback from both patrons and vendors, some of which ran low on or even sold out of product during the event, an occurrence that had them keen to sign up for next year’s Fall Festival as well.

The town of Pahrump will be hosting the Pahrump Fall Festival again in 2022 and already, the community is eagerly setting its sights on the coming event, with confidence that it will be just as amazing as the 2021 Pahrump Fall Festival proved to be.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com