Pahrump Fire and Rescue emergency calls

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times NHP Troopers await the arrival of a tow truck at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue on Monday April 1.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews prepare to transport the driver to Desert View Hospital after suffering an unknown medical condition at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue. An NHP Trooper said the woman was slightly combative as crews worked to remove her from the vehicle.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times One person was transported via Mercy Air to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas, while a second person was transported by ground to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle, high-impact collision involving a blue Chevy sedan and a full-sized black Dodge Ram pickup at the intersection of Blagg and Blosser Ranch Roads just after 12 p.m. on March 15.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Emergency crews were dispatched to a three-vehicle collision along Hafen Ranch Road just south of Manse Road on Tuesday morning April 2. The 11:30 a.m., crash involved a Hyundai sedan, a silver Buick sedan, and a green Chrysler minivan. At least one person was transported to Desert View Hospital. Airbags were deployed in both the minivan and the Hyundai.

Northbound motorists traveling along Highway 160, looking to turn west on Basin Avenue were at a complete standstill after a driver who was first at the intersection suffered a medical condition on Monday afternoon April 1.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin McNeal said Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews were summoned to the scene just before 1:30 p.m.

“We were dispatched to a vehicle that was stopped at the green light at Highway 160 and Basin Avenue for four-to-five (traffic light) cycles, but not moving,” he said. “The first trooper arrived on scene and noticed that the driver was unresponsive. She was awake and aware, but not responding to any commands given from the trooper. When medics arrived on scene, she became combative, so we had to strap her down on the gurney and take her to the hospital.”

The blue SUV’s motor was running and in drive mode.

“One of the troopers actually had to pull his vehicle in front of hers to prevent it from moving into the intersection,” he said. “…It appeared that she will be OK. It was a little chaotic here, so before we let the medics enter the car, we wanted to make sure that the car was in park mode. We do that for the safety of the medical responders.”

McNeal also noted that it took additional time to actually gain access to the driver of the late model vehicle, as its doors were locked.

“I spoke to the trooper who first arrived on scene and he was able to reach in and roll down the right rear window,” he said. “It was just enough for one of the paramedics to squeeze in where they lifted her up and brought her through. She was not cited because it appeared to be a medical issue.”

The following day, emergency crews were dispatched to a three-vehicle collision along Hafen Ranch Road just south of Manse Road.

The 11:30 a.m., crash involved a Hyundai sedan, a silver Buick sedan, and a green Chrysler minivan.

At least one person was transported to Desert View Hospital.

Airbags were deployed in both the minivan and the Hyundai.

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy requested a phlebotomist to the scene to determine whether the driver of the Hyundai sedan was impaired by alcohol.

Results of the test have yet to be released by the sheriff’s office.

Last month, one person was transported via Mercy Air to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas, while a second person was transported by ground to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle, high-impact collision, involving a blue Chevy sedan and a full-sized black Dodge Ram pickup at the intersection of Blagg and Blosser Ranch roads just after 12 p.m.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were forced to shut down Blagg Road in both directions as Pahrump fire crews tended to the patients.

