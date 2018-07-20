Pahrump fire crews rescue woman on roof

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times No injuries were reported following a vehicle fire along South Highway 160 between Gamebird and Cass Roads, just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday July 9. Fire crews managed to extinguish the flames before the fire extended to a car being towed by the vehicle.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were tasked with an unusual assignment.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of Jeane Avenue for what was described as a “high-angle” rescue just after 12 p.m. on Friday, July 13.

“We were dispatched for an elderly female who became trapped on top of her mobile home as she attempted to put a tarp on the roof of that structure,” Lewis said. “Both the heavy rescue and engine company crews arrived on-scene, where they erected a ladder and created a rope-harness rescue using a Stokes Basket, where they lowered her to the ground safely. There were no injuries to that female, and all assignments were completed without incident.”

Later on Friday, fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire on the 600 block of East Elsie Lane, where upon arrival, crews found a one-story home with light smoke showing as a result of a rubbish fire within the home.

Crews managed to quickly extinguish the fire with no extension to the rest of the dwelling.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

On July 9, fire crews responded to a reported vehicle fire along South Highway 160 between Gamebird and Caas roads just before 7:30 p.m.

“This was described as a motorhome with an attached vehicle it was pulling,” Lewis said. “Crews arrived on scene to find approximately 40 percent of the motorhome involved, along with the attached vehicle as an exposure. Crews quickly mounted an exterior knockdown of the fire as well as an interior suppression and mop-up. The fire was quickly controlled with no extension to the vehicle being towed, and there were no injuries.”

A late morning structure fire on the 2700 block of Deerskin Street prompted the response of fire crews just after 10 a.m. on July 7.

“Upon arrival, crews found a porch fire that had extended to the underside of the structure,” Lewis said. “That fire was quickly controlled with no extension and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental in nature. Possibly from the improper disposal of smoking materials.”

Roughly two hours later, fire crews responded to a vehicle fire on the 3300 block of West Simkins Road.

“Crews initially received an incorrect address, thus the response was a little longer, but upon arrival, they found a mostly extinguished engine compartment fire on a vehicle closely located to other parked vehicles, as well as an occupied structure,” Lewis said. “The fire was extinguished with no extension and no injuries, and the cause of that fire is thought to be accidental in nature.”

Later that afternoon, Pahrump fire crews were dispatched to Trout Canyon as part of a mutual aid assignment for a reported brush fire.

“Crews arrived on scene along with Clark County Fire, as well as federal resources,” Lewis said. “The size of the fire was between 30 and 50 acres. Our assistance provided a brush truck as well as a water tender apparatus. Crews were out there for several hours, and there were no injuries.”

