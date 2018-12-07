Pahrump fire crews respond to series of collisions

Motor vehicle collisions dominated the majority of service calls for area first responders as of late.
Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said fire crews were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue, just after 7 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 28.
“Crews arrived to find a two-vehicle accident with significant damage to both vehicles,” Lewis said. “While there was no entrapment, one patient was transported to Desert View Hospital.”
High-impact collision
On Friday, Nov. 30, crews responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at Dandelion Street and East Calvada Boulevard, just after 7:30 a.m., where upon arrival fire crews found the two-vehicle crash as reported, with significant damage to both vehicles.
“It was a T-bone type collision, with one person mechanically entrapped inside their vehicle,” Lewis said. “Crews completed the extrication process and transported one patient to Mercy Air Base-21 for flight to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas. The second patient was transported by ground to Desert View Hospital.”
Rollover crash near Front Sight
Later that day, emergency crews were dispatched for a reported motor vehicle crash and rescue assignment on the Tecopa highway just before 6 p.m.
“The actual accident location was located further towards the Front Sight Firearms Training Institute on Front Sight Road,” Lewis noted. “Upon arrival, crews found a one-vehicle rollover crash with the vehicle resting on its right side. The driver was mechanically entrapped, and crews completed an extrication without incident. That patient was transported to a Las Vegas-based hospital.”
