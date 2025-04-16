Pahrump Fire Dept receives new engine truck

The engine is not only equipped to fight fires, but also performs basic vehicle extrication and can provide EMS care.

After roughly four years, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews finally took possession of a new fire truck that the agency bought.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that the community recently received the 2024 KME Severe Service Pumper Apparatus, which is slated for operations at Station One, located at 300 N. Highway 160.

Multiple uses

Lewis noted that the engine is not only equipped to fight fires, but also performs basic vehicle extrication and can provide EMS care.

“It’s replacing another piece of equipment that’s going to be repositioned down to Station Three to help boost their service,” Lewis said. “We just updated the safety side, and we’re trying to make the design of our apparatuses to be consistent, therefore there’s less transition and training time. We also updated it with the most modern safety features that we can implement.”

Delays encountered

Additionally, Lewis spoke of a few delays the department encountered while trying to purchase the engine.

“It was met with delays due to a backlog in the manufacturing process,” Lewis said. “There were a few issues with equipment acquisitions and supply chain shortages in getting the parts and pieces to assemble the apparatus.”

Just about there

Once everything comes together, Lewis said the engine will be ready for servicing the community of Pahrump within another week or so.

“Right now, we’re installing the radios,” he said. “We’re also conducting training, and we intend to place the other equipment in service within the next few weeks. So far, the crews love it and it’s always going to be best when they get it into service and start responding to service calls.”

The new apparatus supplements additional PVFRS equipment and vehicles, Lewis said.

“The engine joins several PVFRS apparatuses now in service, including brush trucks, water tenders, tankers, heavy rescue trucks and a tower ladder that was used during the 1993 and 2001 World Trade Center terrorist attacks,” Lewis said.

Established in 1946, KME is a leader in producing a full line of custom fire apparatuses, specializing in steel aerials and severe service applications.

Contact Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes .com.