Pahrump high school employee suspected of luring students arrested

Webb County Constable's Office Danny Lisk

A Pahrump high school employee accused of requesting nude pictures and sex from students was arrested in Texas while attempting to cross into Mexico, police said Thursday.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that an arrest warrant had been issued for 27-year-old Danny Lisk, a custodian at Pahrump Valley High School, according to the school’s website.

A 15-year-old student had reported him to school employees in January after she said he asked her for nude pictures and sex on the picture-sharing and messaging app Snapchat.

The school told the sheriff’s office about the girl’s report on Jan. 30, Deputy Ann Horak said in a video news release Wednesday.

A spokesman from the Webb County Constable’s Office said Lisk was stopped Thursday afternoon in Laredo, Texas, while attempting to cross into Mexico at a port of entry.

Texas deputies and Border Patrol officers stopped Lisk after they noticed he didn’t have a change of clothes and “didn’t know his destination in Mexico,” the constable’s office spokesman said. Officials then found the Nye County warrant and arrested Lisk.

“He just had Nintendos and money on him,” the spokesman said.

Lisk had $8,840 in cash when he was arrested about 2:15 p.m., Horak said in a video news release Thursday afternoon.

Lisk was being held at the Webb County Jail in Laredo and will be extradited to Nye County “in the coming days,” Horak said.

The girl who reported Lisk to school officials told police that he had sent her a friend request on the app. She didn’t know who the friend request was from, but after she accepted it the person self-identified as “Mr. Lisk,” Horak said.

The girl said Lisk had spoken to her at school, and he began sending her photos through Snapchat while he was at work and made comments about her body, Horak said.

Lisk asked the girl to go drinking with him, and he told the student he would pay her $50 to have sex with him, as well as pay for nude photos, she said.

Another 15-year-old student told police Lisk had sent her a friend request through Snapchat and “sent similar requests,” Horak said.

Through a search warrant, officers found pictures of Lisk on his Snapchat account, as well as photos of female students.

Lisk sent “several hundred” messages and friend requests to students at the school through Snapchat, she said.

He faces charges of promotion of sexual performance of a minor, luring children and unlawful use of a minor in producing pornography, Horak said.