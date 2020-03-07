Pahrump high school student arrested for knife on campus

Tyler Jackson, 18, was arrested on Monday after he allegedly brought a knife to Pahrump Valley High School and threatened two other students, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 18-year-old Pahrump Valley High School student was arrested this week after he allegedly brought a 6-inch knife to school and threatened two other students, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the high school, at 501 E. Calvada Blvd. in Pahrump, on Monday after staff received “several anonymous tips” that a student had brought a knife to school, the sheriff’s office said in a video news release. Police determined that Tyler Jackson, 18, had threatened two juvenile students with the weapon.

When Jackson was brought to the school’s office, “a 6-inch blade knife fell from his sweatshirt and was seized by school staff,” Sgt. Ann Horak said.

“During a conversation with Jackson, one of two juveniles asked him to leave him alone, at which point Jackson brandished the knife from his sweatshirt pocket and threatened the juveniles,” Horak said.

Jackson was booked into the Nye County Detention Center, and he faces charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child abuse, Horak said.