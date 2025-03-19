Pahrump Holiday Task Force getting ‘egg’cited for Easter

If there is one thing that the Pahrump Holiday Task Force loves, it’s bringing the residents and families of the valley together and with Easter not far off, this nonprofit is in full mobilization mode.

The Community Easter Picnic is slated for the Saturday before Easter, meaning there is just one month left until the big day. Task force members are encouraging all those interested in helping make the occasion a special one, be it as a volunteer or an egg booth host, to get involved.

The Community Easter Picnic is part of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force’s four annual events, which cover said holiday as well as the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, or PDOP, is playing a major role in putting this year’s Easter event together, along with sponsorship from Pahrump Family Mortuary, Valley Electric Association, Heritage Bible Church and Joe’s Sanitation.

Businesses and organizations from all around the town are invited to sign up for a free booth space, where they will be furnished with candy-filled eggs to hand out to the youngsters as they make their way through the park in what’s become known as the “Easter Egg Scramble”. The only thing those manning these booths are asked to do is ensure they bring along a game or activity for attendees to enjoy.

The man of the hour, the Easter Bunny himself, will be at the park for the picnic, too, giving families the opportunity to capture a few special holiday moments with their children. PDOP’s famous train will be on site for a fun jaunt around the grass and with so much activity going on, it’s sure to work up an appetite. But attendees won’t have to worry about that, as the task force and volunteers will be grilling up hot dogs and hamburgers. There will also be kettle corn, cotton candy and snow cones to munch on, all free of charge.

The Community Easter Picnic is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 19 at Petrack Park.

For more information or to sign up for a booth space, visit PDOP.info or email PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com

Talent Show to benefit Pahrump Holiday Task Force

As a nonprofit dedicated to hosting large-scale gatherings several times a year at no cost to attendees, the Pahrump Holiday Task Force can always use a boost in funding to continue its community-oriented mission.

This Saturday, residents will be able to show their support for the task force's annual events at the task force's first ever Talent Show Fundraiser. This will be an adults-only night of performances that will showcase some of the valley's best, most enthusiastic performers and entertainers along with door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

The Talent Show is slated for Saturday, March 22 inside the Saddle West Showroom. Doors will open at 4:30 with the show set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person and are tax deductible. To purchase seats, visit PDOP.info