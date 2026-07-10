Pahrump lights up the sky for 4th of July — PHOTOS

Pahrump celebrated America's 250th birthday and the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with another fantastic fireworks show from Zambelli Fireworks. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

While Ian Deutch Memorial Park may have been the go-to spot for most Pahrump Freedom Festival Fireworks Show attendees, many others simply parked and watched from near their vehicles. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump celebrated America's 250th birthday and the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with another fantastic fireworks show from Zambelli Fireworks. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Zambelli Fireworks team spent days setting up the shells and cakes that were used in the 2026 Pahrump Freedom Festival Fireworks Show, with over 15,000 shells fired off the night of 4th of July. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The boom and crackle of the Pahrump Freedom Festival Fireworks Show filled the night air as thousands of shells were launched into the sky. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Red, white, blue and all kinds of other colors flashed across the sky as Pahrump hosted its annual Freedom Festival Fireworks Show, put on by Zambelli Fireworks. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Zambelli Fireworks put on another tremendously successful Freedom Festival Fireworks Show this 4th of July, setting up an array of over 15,000 shells that were launched with precise timing to match the patriotic music selected for the show. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The grassy fields at Ian Deutch Memorial Park were host to hundreds of families who set up with blankets and camp chairs in which to relax as they watched the 2026 Pahrump Freedom Festival Fireworks Show. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The town of Pahrump's annual Freedom Festival Fireworks Show took place Saturday, July 4 at its new location of Ian Deutch Memorial Park and thousands turned out to enjoy. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The dark skies above Pahrump transformed into a brilliant canvas of color last Saturday as thousands gathered for the annual Pahrump Freedom Festival Fireworks Show.

With the all-new venue of Ian Deutch Memorial Park, there were some who questioned how the event would turn out but there was no need for worry. Pahrump Buildings and Grounds crews laid the groundwork for additional parking in the area and there were hundreds of families in the park with blankets and lawn chairs, eagerly awaiting the dazzling pyrotechnics and from the opening crackle to the thunderous grand finale, this year’s display delivered.

Once again, the Pahrump Freedom Festival Fireworks Show was hailed as a tremendous success as booming explosions and cascading waterfalls of sparks timed to patriotic music coalesced to create one of the most memorable Independence Day shows yet.

Choreographing and operating the show was Zambelli Fireworks, which has been providing incredible fireworks displays for the town of Pahrump for many years. Pyrotechnician Eddie O’Brien and his father, John, worked long and hard to organize the 2026 show, with Eddie noting that they focused on making it extra spectacular in honor of America’s 250th birthday.

“What my father and I accomplished this week was nothing short of a miracle,” Eddie told the Pahrump Valley Times. “A show that would normally take a four- to five-man crew, we completed in four days with just three people. It took us 10 hours alone to set and wire the two-minute-long finale!

“Knowing the significance of this not only being the Fourth of July but also the 250th anniversary of America, we knew we wanted it to be special. It wasn’t only a physical struggle but mental too, with a lot of pressure,” Eddie continued. “The whole show took months to plan and it turned out as I envisioned. The spread we were able to have on the low-level devices, or cakes, was great and measured approximately 300 feet across the site. There were a lot of different variations and newer cakes included and I was appreciative that Paul was able to supply.”

The town of Pahrump put $57,000 toward this year’s show but with the help of the O’Brien family and some sponsors, Zambelli Fireworks was able to go even farther, with a final price tag of around $65,000. Sponsoring the 2026 fireworks show were Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, Charleston Peak Winery, Rent2Go, Valley Communications Association, Deanna O’Donnell of Pahrump News, Terrible’s Roadhouse, the Law Office of Robin M. Holseth, KNYE Radio, Newvine Law, Tiles for Miles, Artesian Cellars, Romero’s Mexican Restaurant and Westfield Jewelers.

As to the new location for the show, which previously took place at Petrack Park, Eddie said his team felt is was a good spot and local officials agreed.

“The recent Fourth of July show held at Ian Deutch Park was a tremendous success from the standpoint of public safety and community enjoyment of the spectacle,” Fire Chief Scott Lewis told the Times. “Specifically, there was seamless coordination between the pyrotechnicians, Buildings and Grounds, Pahrump Fire and Rescue and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. Safety zones and the action perimeter were secured and controlled by staff, there was prompt post-show clean-up and there were no ignited fires outside the shooter area. Buildings and grounds did an excellent job with the ground preparation and removal of potential combustible material. Both fire and law enforcement utilized an effective Incident Command Structure and ensured situational awareness throughout. The show was exceptional and well managed.”

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill concurred that the new location served well, remarking that things went smoothly. However, he did note that there is one change he would like to see in the future – the closure of Honeysuckle Street in order to increase safety for those crossing between the park and the parking lots.

There were many involved in the 2026 fireworks show and Eddie was quick to offer gratitude to each.

“Thank you to Ski Censke and DJ Soundz, as well as all our sponsors,” he concluded. “And thanks to Marykay Radcliffe for her assistance through the week, as well as our security, Melissa and Rick Goldstein, and to Mitch Cadigan, Christian Morales, Dustin Hodge and Angel Pinzon for their help, too. I would also like to say thank you to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and auxiliary and Nevada State Police for traffic control and patrol of the area, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue for monitoring the surrounding area and safety of the site and people. We couldn’t have done it without you. We hope the people enjoyed on behalf of the O’Brien family and Zambelli Fireworks what we poured our heart and soul into. We appreciate everyone’s support and what they considered an amazing show!”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

4th of July Parade and Family Fun Day

The winners of the 4th of July Parade and Family Fun Day were announced at a trophy presentation ceremony held at 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon at the Valley Electric Conference Center. Look for photos and full coverage of the winners, as well as all the details from the parade and family fun day, in the Friday, July 17 edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.