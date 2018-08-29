Pahrump locals recycle old electronics, other items

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Charlie Bennett, general manager at Nevada State Recycle, stands inside the back of a truck with one of several electronic items potentially headed for recycling at the Pahrump Community Library on Aug. 25, 2018. Bennett was there for a three-hour event where locals and others could drop off old electronics such as PCs, laptops, printers and other items.

An e-waste recycling event returned to the Pahrump Community Library on Saturday.

About 20 cars had made their way to an area behind the library at 701 East St. in the early portion of a three-hour long venue where people dropped off old printers, stereos, TV and other electronics.

Charlie Bennett, general manager of Nevada State Recycle in Las Vegas, said things were going well during the event that began in January for the company.

“We had a great turnout in January,” he said. “We had about 40 cars come by and recycle with us. And so far, we’ve had about 20.”

Bennett said the library contacted them about doing the event.

Bennett said the group recycles some of the stuff they collect while salvageable items are donated to several organizations in Las Vegas. “Basically, what we do is we take everything apart, the wires, the metals, power boards, anything like that,” he said. “Anything that we can actually refurbish, we donate.”

Bennett said things that are still usable go to organizations such as Opportunity Village, Saver’s and the Salvation Army.

Nevada State Recycle has been in business for about six years.

“Obviously, it’s helping the community,” Bennett said. “A lot of this stuff doesn’t go into the landfill. We’re happy to come down and recycle it and work with the library here.”

The next event is planned for January. Watch the Pahrump Valley Times’ Facebook and print edition for updates.

