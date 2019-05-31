Pahrump man accidentally shoots 13-year-old son, authorities say

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputies are investigating an incident where a Pahrump father accidentally shot his 13 year-old son, late Thursday evening May 23. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews transported the juvenile to Desert View Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

A 13-year-old local boy is recovering after being shot by his father.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, the incident occurred on Thursday evening, May 23, at approximately 10 p.m., when sheriff’s office deputies responded to a report of a juvenile who was shot inside a residence on the 5000 block of Holly Street in Pahrump.

“The juvenile did not live with his father, but he sent a text message to his father advising him that he would be coming over, but the juvenile did not receive a response from his father,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The release also noted that the juvenile entered the residence using a hidden key.

“The juvenile’s father heard a noise in the living room and exited his bedroom with a gun,” the release noted. “The father saw a dark figure moving toward his bedroom door, and shot the juvenile. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews transported the juvenile to Desert View Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes