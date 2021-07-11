Pahrump man accused of intentionally ramming a motorcyclist with a vehicle arrested

UPDATE: 10 p.m. Tuesday: NCSO states that Aaron Plein, 27, of Pahrump, has been arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center. Plein was arrested in relation to an incident that occurred on July 10, where police allege he intentionally ran into a motorcyclist with his vehicle.

Nye County Sheriff's Office (Screenshot) NCSO deputies and detectives are searching for Aaron Plein, who allegedly intentionally rammed a motorcycle with his vehicle following a disagreement between the two parties, according to NCSO.

Nye County Sheriff's Office (Screenshot) Aaron Plein

Plein was also arrested on suspicion of probation violation.

NCSO first put out a notification that Plein was being sought on Saturday.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a male driver of a sedan after police say he intentionally crashed into a motorcyclist.

NCSO is seeking one individual in the case, Aaron Plein. According to the sheriff’s office, Plein allegedly rammed a motorcyclist with his vehicle following a disagreement between the two parties.

The sheriff’s office did not give any information on the condition of the motorcyclist or when the incident occurred.

Plein is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds. NCSO states that Plein has brown hair and gray eyes.

Plein could be driving a 2007 Kia four-door sedan with Nevada plate 215N96. The color of the vehicle is unknown, NCSO states.

NCSO is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Plein. People with information can call 775-751-7000 or submit a confidential tip via email to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.