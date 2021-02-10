Pahrump man arrested after shooting

An argument over a set of keys led to the shooting of a Pahrump female Wednesday, Feb. 3, where deputies were initially dispatched for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Trevor Brown

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office news release, a woman contacted 911 and told dispatchers that her son had called to inform her that the female victim had shot herself.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they found a female with a gunshot wound to the leg,” the release stated. “During the initial investigation, the victim stated that she had been accidentally shot, as she and the suspect were struggling over a gun.”

The release also noted that the suspect, identified as Trevor Brown, 19, of Pahrump, fled the John D Court residence by the time deputies arrived on scene.

“Throughout the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect had allegedly intentionally shot the victim because they were arguing over keys,” the release stated. “Deputies were unable to locate the suspect, and other agencies were notified to attempt to locate the suspect.”

Later that evening on Feb. 3, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department located Brown in the Las Vegas area and followed his vehicle until it left Clark County and returned to Pahrump, according to the release.

“Nye County deputies were waiting at the county line, where they initiated a traffic stop on Brown,” according to the release.

Brown was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm from within a structure.

The unidentified victim of the shooting is expected to recover from her gunshot wound.

