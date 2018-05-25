Pahrump man, California couple ID’d in U.S. 95 crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified three of five people killed in a Sunday afternoon crash on U.S. Highway 95 about 85 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The southbound Nissan that was fully engulfed in flames in the multi-fatality crash on U.S. Highway 95, near Amargosa Valley in Nye County, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae)

Arturo Otero, 78, and Juana E. Otero, 77, both of Chula Vista, California, were killed in the three-vehicle crash along a two-lane stretch of the highway near Amargosa Valley in Nye County.

Pahrump resident Dwight Sproul, 53, also was killed. Robert Sproul, who lives in St. Mary’s, Idaho, said his brother was the oldest of eight siblings and was a handyman and heavy equipment operator in Pahrump, where he lived most of his life.

The crash happened just before 4:25 p.m. when a northbound car attempting to pass a pickup truck moved into the southbound lane and hit another car head-on. The collision sent the northbound car crashing into the truck, causing the truck to flip.

It was unclear Wednesday which vehicles the Oteros and Sproul were in.

All five victims died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in another vehicle have yet to be identified with DNA results still pending, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Thursday in a statement.

The lone survivor, a passenger in the truck, was flown to University Medical Center, where she is expected to survive.

A member of the Otero family declined to comment when reached Wednesday morning.