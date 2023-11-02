76°F
Pahrump man charged for indecent exposure at Petrack Park

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 2, 2023 - 3:55 pm
 
Darrin Kirk
A Pahrump man is facing an indecent exposure charge after he allegedly removed all of his clothes during a stroll through Petrack Park late last month, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies were dispatched to the park’s arena area following several reports of the naked man just before 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

According to a sheriff’s office arrest report, an 18-year-old and a 9-year-old were at the park and were allegedly being followed by a completely naked white man who was “acting erratic and unusual.”

The suspect was later identified as Darrin Kirk, of Pahrump.

“When both the adult and juvenile attempted to get away from Kirk, he would follow, causing them to call another individual, who picked them up soon after,” the arrest report stated.

Deputies Aaron Ford and Cory Buendicho arrived in the area to assist, and eventually located Kirk, who was they said was completely naked.

“Deputy Ford canvassed the park and located some clothing near Kirk,” according to the report.

Following the initial investigation, deputies concluded that Kirk willfully, unlawfully, exposed himself in the presence of a child under the age of 18, or a vulnerable person in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 201. 220c.

He was transported to the Nye County Detention Center where he was booked for an alleged indecent exposure charge.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

