Pahrump man faces charges of sexual assault and child abuse

Nye County Sheriff’s deputies on Nov. 11, 2021 began investigating a claim that Jonathon Mitchell had sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl at an undisclosed residence sometime around then.

Nye County Detention Center Jonathon Miller

A Pahrump man is facing charges of sexual assault and child abuse.

Deputy Wesley Fancher interviewed the girl about what occurred and he disclosed those details in a graphic report.

“The child disclosed that around midnight, [Mitchell] had called her into a spare bedroom and placed her on the bed,” the report stated. Mitchell allegedly removed the girl’s pants and licked her butt before penetrating her with his finger, according to the report.

The report went on to state that on Dec. 28, 2022, the child was with her family when they almost had a public run-in with Mitchell. That’s when the child informed the family she was ready to disclose details of their encounter, according to the report.

Rape case pending

In February 2022, Mitchell was arrested for violently raping his wife throughout the night while heavily intoxicated

That case is still pending, according to the report.

Mitchell’s charges include sexual assault against a child and child sexual abuse.

Bail amount was set at $55,000.

